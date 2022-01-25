Altamont council awards bid to R & H Plumbing

ALTAMONT — The Altamont City Council has awarded a bid to R&H Plumbing of Altamont for a sewer main improvement project for $256,831.
Council members voted unanimously to reject all four bids received for the sewer improvement project and approved a waiver of competitive bidding for the project before awarding the bid to R&H Plumbing. The lowest bid was not from R&H Plumbing. But council members decided it would be in the best interest of the city to award the project to a local business.
Three of the four contractors bidding on the project are based outside of Effingham County. Curry & Associates Engineers Inc. opened the bids on Dec. 22 and recommended the lowest bidder to the council, Haier Plumbing and Heating Inc., which bid $222,552.50.
The council and Mayor Jason Rippetoe were in agreement on Jan. 10 the project should go to a local company. In order to award the bid to a local company, the council had to come back on Monday to both formally reject all bids they received and approve a waiver of competitive bidding. The council also wanted to double check with R&H Plumbing on the amount of their bid because R&H had material prices higher than the other bids.
After the recalculation of materials due to fluctuating prices, the R&H Plumbing original bid of $264,532 was reduced to $256,831, which was accepted by the council on Monday.
During public comments, Altamont resident Gale Warner asked the council why they needed a new police squad car when they had seven and only three policemen, soon to be two.
“We are going to start rotating some of those cars out,” Rippetoe said. “We plan to have more officers than we have now.”
Warner questioned the current number of officers, noting the city had seven 2 1/2 years ago.
“We are having the same issues others are having ... we are having trouble finding help right now,” Rippetoe said.
Warner also voiced concern over the speed of cars driving through his neighborhood, especially when his grandson is playing basketball.
“I would hate for him to get hit,” he said.
In another matter, Mark Workman, owner of the Whistle Stop Saloon, said he wanted to clear up some things discussed at the previous meeting about putting up fencing and exit-only gates at the saloon on the north and south sides of his hoop building. Workman was concerned Commissioner Michael Walker thought his word was “no good.”
Workman said he contacted Gary White, the city zoning administrator, and was told there were steps he would have to take before he could get things done, so he applied for a zoning permit. He said he talked to White just before Thanksgiving and it was his understanding a zoning board meeting would be set up and it would be after the first of the year in January.
“As far as my word being good, yes I did say I would put a fence up and I said I would put a gate up,” Workman said. “I was waiting to get the steps to get an answer from the board as to how to and what to do. It was not my word was not good.”
“I don’t remember saying your word was no good, but maybe I implied that by you not following the steps,” Walker said. “I apologize to you if that is how you understood that. I did not know that was going on behind the scenes as a delay in why things weren’t getting done.”
Walker said he didn’t hear anything from White about what was going on behind the scenes for six months.
“I’m definitely going to follow up and talk to Gary,” Walker said.
Workman wanted to also clarify the door for the hoop building was paid for, but does not know when it will arrive.
“It may be July before they get the door here. I don’t know,” Workman said.
Commissioner Tayler Polk addressed Workman.
“I think at the last meeting you kind of felt attacked and I don’t think anyone here was trying to do that. We just want to stay in the loop and know what is going to happen,” he said. “I know you felt attacked, but quite honestly since you were out of code, we could have pulled your liquor license.”
Polk said he personally doesn’t want to see Workman fail.
“You’ve done an excellent job of maintaining your building and adding to your building. When I was a kid growing up, your business didn’t look like that and it looks a lot better now than it did and thank you for that.”
Polk said he would like to see more conversations between the council and Workman.
Workman said he got the signs that were in violation of city ordinance down and a fence up now. Now he is trying to find someone to install a gate.
“I want to get the gate by this spring when we are using the building again,” Workman said.
In another matter, the council approved a payment of $13,401.50 to BHMG Engineers for upgrades being made to the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system for the water and electric departments.
They also approved advertising for 2022 mowing bids.
