ALTAMONT — Members of the Altamont City Council approved last week up to $155,000 for upgrades to the system that monitors and controls the city’s water and electric equipment.
In mid-June, city Commissioners Todd Slingerland and Michael Walker brought before the council a discussion on the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system commonly referred to as SCADA.
Walker said in June the SCADA system that is currently being used was installed in 2001. He said the current SCADA software offered on the market will not work on the existing computer system purchased new in 2001. Walker said the biggest cost of the project was programming because there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution to operations.
The SCADA system monitors critical components of the water and electrical systems then notifies supervisors by phone when a critical component has failed such as an electrical grid malfunction or water pump failure. SCADA provides department supervisors critical data they need to take immediate corrective action in emergency situations.
During the June meeting, Slingerland and Walker provided estimates of how much it would cost to upgrade the system. Both emphasized if the current SCADA system fails there wasn’t a replacement solution to get it operational again and they would be forced to purchase a new system that requires at least 30 days of programming.
“It takes about a month to do all of the programming and then it will take a couple of weeks to get all of the bugs out of the system,” Walker said during the June meeting.
Last week, Walker said the investment for the electric department’s portion of the SCADA system would be in the neighborhood of $85,000.
“There will be a payment to get them started and a payment when the job is completed,” Walker said.
Commissioner Dan Milleville asked Walker how the cost would be funded.
Walker said the $85,000 cost of the electric department portion of the SCADA system would come out of the electric department’s Capital Improvement fund.
Altamont City Clerk and Treasurer Sarah Stephen said the cost of the water department’s SCADA upgrades would come from another source.
“We are probably going to use reserve funds from bond payments that we have set back for future year bond payments,” Stephen said.
Slingerland was not present at Monday’s meeting. Polk, Walker and Milleville, along with Mayor Jason Rippetoe, all voted in favor of purchasing a SCADA system replacement for the electric and water departments not to exceed $155,000.
In other action, the council:
• Approved the purchase of a utility easement from the Schultz family for the south sanitary sewer lift station, force main replacement project. The proposed lift station would be located south of Interstate 70 on the west side of 300th Street East.
• Approved grant services agreement with South Central Regional Planning and Development Commission in the amount of $30,000 for a sewer line replacement project.
• Approved a grant writing services agreement with South Central Regional Planning and Development Commission in the amount of $2,500 for the Main Street water line replacement.
• Approved the purchase of a SUV police vehicle for the Altamont Police Department not to exceed $35,000 including accessories. The SUV would be the first police department vehicle purchase in over two years.
• Approved tourism funds in the amount of $20,000 for the Altamont 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration. Rippetoe said a majority of the money would be used for celebration expenses, including event insurance, bathroom facilities and extra security to ensure a safe celebration.
• Approved an agreement with Holzmueller Forestry Consulting for development of a timber management plan at the water reservoir.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.