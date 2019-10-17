ALTAMONT – Commissioner Todd Slingerland discussed with Altamont City Council this week improvements needed to the city's north wastewater treatment plant.
Slingerland provided council members with a package of information from Mark Sedlacek, PE, Sedlacek Engineering Inc. of Farina.
“What this is all about is the aeration system out there is getting severely depleted,” Slingerland said. “We're down to basically half of the amount of bubblers that are supposed to be working.”
Slingerland said it is time to make repairs to the system before more problems arise. He said Sedlacek's proposal should correct the problem and proposed to add it to the agenda for next meeting.
Sedlacek's proposal estimated the cost of the project at $161,000 that includes four two-horsepower Lagoon Aire O2 units at $44,000; electrical control panel and labor, $43,000; Cable stanchion installation material and work, $18,000; removal of retired blowers and installation of Aire-O2 units by Altamont waste water staff and engineering work (drawings, permit applications and field oversight), $21,0000.
“This seems to be a very economical and efficient way to replace what we currently have,” Slingerland said. “I think this would be a cost-effective way for us to upgrade the north lagoons.”
Slingerland said to reduce cost, city workers would be performing most of the labor to upgrade the system.
“Next meeting I would really like to vote on this,” Slingerland said.
In other action, the city council:
• Approved a $18,229.12 payment to Milano and Grunloh Engineers for their work on the West Division Street Project.
• Approved a street closing requested by Altamont Christian Church on North Second Street from Washington Avenue to North Main Street, Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5 for 8:30 p.m. for trunk-or-treat.
• Approved an ordinance authorizing the execution of an economic incentive agreement with Wortman Holdings LLC.
• Approved an ordinance authorizing the execution of contract for private development pursuit to a redevelopment plan for TIF area with Wortman Holdings LLC.
• Approved an application by J. Dunford Investment Group to maintain a trailer court for the North Side Mobile Home Court.
• Observed a moment of silence in remembrance of Brenda Milleville, wife of Commissioner Dan Milleville, who was not in attendance at the meeting. Brenda Milleville, 68, died on Sunday and funeral services are Friday.
The next Altamont City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.
