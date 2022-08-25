ALTAMONT — Altamont officials are considering partnering with the company 120 Water to streamline the city’s water system and utility data and make it easier for the city to meet EPA regulations as they pertain to the Lead and Copper Rule.
Elizabeth Johns of 120 Water this week told the city council about the company’s lead and copper program as the city looks for ways to simplify its verification and reporting process.
The program is aimed at helping communities like Altamont meet EPA regulations, particularly the Lead and Copper Rule. The rule is meant to reduce levels of lead and copper in water, which can cause pipe erosion and serious health problems. The rule states that if copper and lead levels exceed 10% then additional actions would have to be made to reduce those levels, which could include replacing water lines.
“What this is basically going to do is assist us in getting ahead of lead and copper pipes,” Johns said.
Recent revisions have been made to the EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule that require cities to take full inventory of their water lines to ensure that they are up to EPA standards, according to Johns.
“They want to know where your lead lines are, where your galvanized lines are, non-lead, and then you are able to submit any unknowns that you might still have by that Oct. 16 date,” she said. “Ultimately, the main goal is to eliminate as many, if not all, of your unknowns by that Oct. 16 date, so you’re not having to spend more money and put in work for lines that aren’t dangerous and aren’t lead or galvanized.”
Johns said Altamont should know by the Oct. 16 deadline whether it currently meets EPA regulations. If large amounts of lead are found, more work to the city’s water lines will need to be done. However, Johns doesn’t expect the city to have too many problems meeting regulations.
“It seems like you guys don’t have much, if any, lead in the ground at all, so you probably won’t have to worry a whole lot about replacement programs, updated sampling programs, and things like that if you have your inventory completed, submitted and verified,” she said.
Johns said the program would take the city’s water utility data from both private and public properties and pull that data into one centralized location. She estimates it will cost the city approximately $16,000 to have 120 Water develop a cross connection of the city’s water utility data and reporting system.
Johns explained that most unverified water lines tend to be on private properties, which is why a large part of Water 120’s efforts are aimed at notifying the public and assisting them in testing their water lines to maximize the city’s utility data.
The two primary means of collecting data from private residences are lead check swabs and surveys. According to Johns, the lead check swabs allow residents to test their water lines themselves at home, and the surveys will allow the city to keep track of any issues.
No action was made on the matter at Monday’s meeting as it was primarily meant to give the council an idea of what the company does. If the council decides to partner with 120 Water, the contract would most likely last two years.
In other matters, the council:
• Approved a roadside fundraising request for the Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive on Friday, Sept. 16.
• Approved a request by the Firehouse Mission to conduct a 5K run Nov. 5 at 8 a.m.
• Approved accessories for a new police vehicle in the amount of $3,731.49.
• Approved electricity department repairs to the 1999 GMC bucket truck for a cost not exceeding $25,000.
• Approved the replacement of the sewer department’s 2011 Chevrolet truck engine for the estimated cost of $6,200.
• Approved a payment to IMRF for the member cost of early retirement incentive in the amount of $14,359.20.
• Approved a pay request to Korte & Luitjohan for raw pump replacement and stored materials in the amount of $8,898.05 from the city’s ARPA funds.
• Approved a change order from Kamadulski Excavating in the amount of $1,545 for the addition of a gate valve and the installation of the South Point Subdivision Sanitary Sewer.
• Approved the first pay request to Kamadulski Excavating in the amount of $140,151.51 for the South Point Subdivision Sanitary Sewer.
