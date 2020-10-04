ALTAMONT — Members of the Altamont City Council discussed the possibility of increasing Altamont residential and commercial water rates by adding a flat $8.55 to everyone’s monthly bill to prepare for future water replacement project expenses.
Altamont City Commissioner of Sewer and Water Todd Slingerland put the idea up for discussion. He said the increase would cover improvements in the future since the council wanted to do the water main replacement in phases rather than getting it all finished at one time.
“It seems like the consensus of this council is to do this project in phases and after listening to Milano and Grunloh saying that pre-construction costs, engineering fees and legal fees cannot be taken out of grant money, it has to be paid up front, and a contingency of 10 percent that seems to be standard across the board,” Slingerland said.
Slingerland said the total cost of construction over an 18-year period would be $12,510,000 making the estimated cost per year to be $695,000. For costs not covered under the grant, such as pre-construction costs, legal fees and engineering fees, would add up to an estimated $1.62 million total over 18 years or $90,000 per year. He estimated yearly grant money for the project to be $9.9 million over the 18-year period or $550,000 a year. He said yearly the city should allow for a cost overrun estimate of $55,000 a year.
“This is all based on if we can get the grants,” Slingerland said.
Slingerland said taking the yearly estimated cost of non-construction fees at $90,000 and adding a 10 percent cost overrun estimate of $55,000 per year totals an estimated expense of $145,000. Dividing the $145,000 by 1,414 water customers, each customer would pay $102.55 a year or $8.55 a month.
In addition to a monthly flat rate charge of $8.55 as a line item on the water bill, Slingerland proposed an additional three percent increase every year until the upgrades are complete. He said every year the water customer count would determine the monthly fee charged. He said an adjustment would be based on 10 customers are added or 10 customers drop the water service.
“If there are more customers, the fee would be less and if there are less customers the rate would go up,” Slingerland said.
“Basically, we need to be collecting that now because we don’t have enough money in the water department to pay fees,” he added.
Altamont resident Gail Warner asked the council why they were waiting to start the project.
“On the loans the interest rate is at 1.2 percent? So, are we going to wait until after the election when the interest rate is 10.9 percent or something like that? Warner asked. “If you stand around and procrastinate, it’s going to cost us a lot more money. If the interest rate changes, what are you going to do?”
Warner asked the council whether the $8.55 per month figure was enough.
“If you can’t add $10 a month more on your bill, something is definitely wrong,” Warner said. “I’m semiretired and $10 is nothing.”
“Is there any way at all to keep this cost down?” Commissioner Tayler Polk asked. “Why are our water rates higher than some other towns?”
“Because of lack of leadership on this council in years past,” Slingerland replied.
Polk said there had to be inefficiencies somewhere in the system to make current rates so high.
“Do you have any idea where we can cut costs and tighten things up a little?” Polk asked.
“Not for the next nine years,” Slingerland replied. “Our inefficiencies is in our bond payments we didn’t pay for 20 years because they didn’t want to raise rates. We’ve been paying an extra 16 bucks a month for at least 20 years.”
Slingerland said they have been paying $120,000 a year since they made their last major upgrade of the water system at least 15 years ago. He said at the time (2000) they were counting on income from supplying water to the rest areas between Altamont and Effingham along Interstate 70. However, that didn’t work out as planned.
“The only reason we made the last upgrade is that we were thinking we would be selling all of this extra water,” Slingerland said. “So, that is why we have this big overhead.”
In other discussions, the council discussed trick-or-treat modifications in consideration of CDC Halloween recommendations, cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html.
“I think people just want some clarification,” Rippetoe said. “I think if people want to participate they can, but they need to be safe and follow CDC guidelines.”
“The CDC’s big thing is not to hand out individual candy to trick-or-treaters,” Rippetoe said. “It says to have bags set out for kids to come up and pick up and not hand them candy or have contact with them is really what they are after.”
“I think we should move on with trick-or-treat,” Polk said.
“I’ve talked to a few people about it and it seems everyone wants to use their own judgment at this point and who are we to tell them not to,” Commissioner Michael Walker said. “If they don’t want to take part in it, they don’t have to. I think people want to use their own judgment and follow their own guidelines and following these best practices if they choose.”
Polk agreed.
“People should use best practices and leave it up to the parents to decide,” he said.
Altamont’s trick-or-treat is set Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.
In other action, the council:
• Approved a change order for an additional $10,436.60 for Carriage Lane improvements for elevation changes adding height to the road to meet the height of the Carriage House Event Center parking lot.
• Approved a payment of $89,290.60 to J.B. Esker and Sons for Carriage Lane improvements. The project included paving a concrete road south of Jack Flash and north of Carriage House Event Center.
