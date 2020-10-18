ALTAMONT — Altamont School District may be on the verge of having technology that would allow basketball games to be streamed.
The school board recently conditionally approved the technology for the Altamont Community High School gymnasium pending legal approval of a contract between Pixellot and Altamont Unit 10.
The technology would include installation of a fully automated single video camera by Pixellot to stream high school basketball games. According to Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Peggy Bueker, the school would be responsible for a one-time charge of $1,500 for installation of the single camera that comes with a five-year Pixellot contract. To watch a Pixellot stream, it would cost a viewer $10.99 a month subscription — of which the school would receive $1.99 per viewer — or an annual pass option that would cost $69.99.
Kerry Wolff thought the Pixellot contract should be examined closer by the board’s legal counsel. The board agreed to approve the new technology after a positive legal counsel review of the contract.
Altamont Unit 10 school board members last week heard from Thomas Crabtree, representing Stifel of St. Louis, of several options for the board should they decide to seek a lower interest rate for the district’s outstanding bond issues since interests rates are currently lower than usual.
In a correspondence from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, two Altamont Community High School graduates were recognized. Stephen Berg and Audrey Winters earned high honors for their scholastic studies at SIUC, crediting ACHS for its preparation of students for college readiness.
School board President Shelly Kuhns said three board seats are up for reelection next year and petitions for the office are available through the Effingham County Clerk’s. The board seats are based on geographic location of townships in the Unit 10 district.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved a fuel tank purchase from The Equity to replace an old fuel tank.
• Approved an amendment to the 2020-21 Back to the Classroom Plan.
• Approved installation of ice breaks and gutter repair on the high school gymnasium roof by Joiner Sheet Metal and Roofing in the amount of $16,907.
• Approved a district salary and compensation annual report for certified personnel to be posted on the district’s website as required by the Illinois State Board of Education.
• Appointed Kerry Wolff as delegate to the Triple I conference.
• Accepted the FY 2020 annual audit.
• Approved an early high school graduation request for Claudia Devore.
• Approved a maternity leave request for Junior High Teacher Laura Smith.
• Approved Robbie Kline as 2020-21 yearbook adviser.
