ALTAMONT — Altamont City Council heard the results of an audit that showed city revenue and expenditures were up for the 2020 fiscal year that ended April 30.
Hope Wheeler of CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors told council members last Monday this year's audit was different than in years past because the audit was done 100 percent remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wheeler said revenue for all government funds were up from FY 2019 due to a grant received by the City of Altamont for the Division Street project. Revenue for FY 2019 was $1,331,172 as compared to $1,947,807 for FY 2020. She said the increase in property tax revenue was due to an increase in EAV or equalized assessed value. The FY 2019 tax revenue was $353,207, less than the $424,243 received in FY 2020. Also, there was an increase in motor fuel tax revenue from $58,867 in FY 2019 to $85,575 in FY 2020 in addition to an increase in revenue from franchise fees from $33,449 in FY 2019 to $63,699 in FY 2020.
While the audit centered on fiscal year 2020, Wheeler said the use taxes on items purchased out of state indicate a substantial increase in revenue for the months of May and June for current fiscal year 2021 as compared to the past two fiscal years. May of FY 2021 was $8,633 compared to May FY 2020, which was $6,052, and $4,788 in May FY 2019. June figures were also higher for FY 2021 at $8,716 as compared to $6,153 for June FY 2020 and $5,221 in June FY 2019.
Altamont expenditures for all governmental funds were higher in FY 2020, totaling $1,865,896, compared to $1,153,482 in FY 2019. The most dominate expense category is capital outlay. In FY 2020, it was $788,215 compared to $98,092 in FY 2019 due to the Division Street construction project.
Wheeler said total cash and investments in all funds have been gradually increasing from year to year with $5,597,504 for FY 2018, $6,339,903 in FY 2019 and $6,873,431 in FY 2020.
Wheeler said there were three basic deficiencies noted during the audit, recommending all nonrecurring journal entries are reviewed by someone other than the preparer, avoid allowing check numbers to be used more than once and bank reconciliations should be signed and dated making sure they are finished in a timely basis to catch any errors and irregularities.
During the meeting last week, the council approved a new noise ordinance for the city of Altamont. The ordinance states: “No person shall operate, play or use any device instrument that creates or amplifies exterior sound, including or not limited to any loudspeaker, amplifier, musical instrument, radio, stereo, jukebox, public address system, bullhorn or device that plays live or recorded recorded music, or to generate any exterior sound for the purposes of communication or entertainment that is louder than an average conversational level at a distance of 75 feet or more, measured horizontally or vertically, from the source of the sound before 9 a.m. any day of the week and after... 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, the Fourth of July and New Year's Eve.”
Under the ordinance, a driver traveling within the city limits would have to limit sound amplification from their radio, stereo or similar device that can be heard 75 feet or more from the vehicle while operating on the street or in a parking lot during the above-mentioned hours.
Exceptions to the ordinance would include emergency or public safety vehicles, emergency repair activity, any public or private alarm device (if addressed in a timely manner), sounds emanating from any place of worship, railroads, sporting events, outdoor school and playground activities, construction or demolition activities between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., authorized public infrastructure construction activities, generators to provide emergency power and activities of federal state county or city governmental agencies.
A request to lift the restrictions for a special event would have to be approved by the city council.
Fines for violating the noise ordinance are between $100 and $1,000 per offense.
In other action, the council approved a resolution authorizing a library property tax abatement for the enterprise zone and approved the purchase of a 2013 Chevy Silverado Truck from A & H Implement of Altamont in the amount of $14,685.
