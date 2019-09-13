An audit presentation was made Sandy L. Perry, CPA representing CliftonLarsonAllen LLP during the regular meeting of the Altamont city council this week.
Perry presented revenue figures for all government funds broken down into property taxes, sales and use tax, income tax, motor fuel tax, franchise fees and other revenue. Total revenue for FY 2019 was just over $1.3 million as compared to FY 2018 revenue of nearly $1.4 million.
She also presented the council a breakdown of expenditures of all government funds. Perry broke down the expenditures over eight areas, including administrative, police, streets and alleys, parks, library, cemetery, debt service and capital outlay. The presentation noted expenditures for FY 2019 were $72,635 higher than FY 2018, with a total of about $1.5 million in FY 2019 and about $1 million in FY 2018.
The audit also inspected city cash and investments, summary of water fund operations, sewer fund operations and electric fund operations.
Perry went over the results of their audit and among their findings found two assets purchased over the $10,000 threshold that would need a formal council vote. One transaction for $12,310 and another for $27,461.
City Clerk Sarah Stephen told council members the two expenditures over $10,000 in question were for transformers they considered a normal business expense.
Perry suggested to the council they might want to increase the $10,000 threshold limit.
Nick Burris of Milano and Grunloh Engineers, LLC gave the engineering report. Burris said they officially submitted their application for a block grant to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development. If the grant is awarded, it would give the City of Altamont $500,000 for a proposed sewer replacement project.
Burris said after talking to the DCEO after the application deadline he found out Altamont is one of 42 applications competing for award money.
He said the DCEO is awarding a total of 15 million dollars to be distributed to as many applicants as they can before the money runs out.
According to Burris, not all 42 applicants will be receiving an award. He said when the 15 million dollars runs out no more applications will be considered. Burris estimates 6-12 of the 42 applications would not be funded.
In other council action:
• Approved a resolution authorizing execution of interconnection agreement between Altamont city and Sol systems.
• Mayor Jason Rippetoe tabled a resolution authorizing execution of a waterway clearing agreement between the city of Altamont, Kull Family Farms and Lynn Kull after Lucas Lilly representing Lynn Kull requested a cross section drawing of what the city was planning to do on the property.
• Approved the purchase of a 750 KVA transformer for use at the solar generation site in the amount of $16,445.00.
