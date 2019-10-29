Altamont city council considers UTVs

ALTAMONT — Altamont City Council discussed Monday possibly allowing utility vehicles on city roadways.
Resident Terry Plowman told the council it would be convenient to be able to use his UTV around town.
“I would like to be able to go to my brother-in-law’s house a few blocks away instead of hopping in my truck,” said Plowman.
He presented rules and regulations from the village of Cowden as an example of legislation used by a small community.
“If the UTVs are allowed to travel the streets, they should follow the exact same regulations as golf carts,” Plowman said. “If you think we should have horns and turn signals, then fine, they must have horns and turn signals.”
“I just feel the laws should be the same for both vehicles,” Plowman said.
Altamont Mayor Jason Rippetoe said one of the issues the council will have to consider is the speed limit for UTVs.
“How fast do UTVs go?” asked Commissioner Tayler Polk. “Do they all go 50 miles per hour or do some of them only go 30?”
“It depends on what you’ve got,” Plowman replied.
Plowman said the Polaris 170 will only go about 30 mph but added large UTVs can reach over 50 mph.
“I wouldn’t have any problem following the 22 mph speed limit set for UTVs,” Plowman said. “I don’t see any reason for us to be zooming around town.”
Polk said since UTVs can reach the speed of many other types of vehicles, he discussed the possibility of letting them maintain the in-town speed limit rather than restrict them to 22 mph.
“I’d also be fine with that,” Plowman said.
Plowman said the UTV drivers would have to have a seat belt, insurance and be a licensed driver.
“My main concern would be underaged drivers,” Plowman said.
Rippetoe said before the council made any decisions, he would like to see what regulations Effingham County is looking at making on UTVs. An Effingham County Board committee has tabled a proposal to allow ATVs and UTVs on roadways in unincorporated areas of the county until next month.
In other business, the council”
Approved the installation of a
- new manufactured home at 712 West Jackson Street and a ground-mounted solar unit for a residence at 110 North Temple.
Announced the next city council meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 12, rather than on its normal Monday date in observance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
Commented
