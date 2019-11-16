ALTAMONT — Warmer temperatures Saturday drew a crowd of people to the triangle in downtown Altamont, where several took advantage of the ice skating rink set up in front of the former Clarkson Furniture store along North Second Street.
This is the first year Altamont’s Christmas Open House presented by the Altamont Chamber of Commerce featured an outdoor ice skating rink. Friday evening and Saturday Altamont business owners opened their doors to get a head start on this year’s Christmas shopping season.
Several other activities spread throughout Altamont entertained children and adults alike, including craft vendors at the Altamont Lutheran Interparish School, snow globe making, trackless train, photo booth and kettle corn.
The Altamont Masonic Lodge had a good supply of hot cocoa and coffee available in the triangle while Santa and Mrs. Claus took a few minutes to visit Saturday at The Home Center south of town.
Altamont Chamber of Commerce Board member Karen Buckels kept busy Saturday morning handing out maps of activities going on around the city and selling armbands for open house activities.
“We’ve had a Christmas open house in the past,” Buckels said. “But this is the first time we have offered activities on the triangle.”
Buckels said the ice skating and trackless train were “really well received.”
The 40-degree temperatures helped bring people out also.
“The weather is cooperating,” Buckels said.
“We are having a fun day,” she added.
Children enjoyed the trackless train ride, with plenty of room in larger-sized cars for adults to escort their younger children.
Four-year-old Elizabeth Burgess and her younger brother, 7-month-old Leo Burgess, took the train, along with their father Eddie Burgess and mother Jeri Beesley. The family all fit in one train car for their journey around downtown Altamont. They arrived back at the triangle ready to take on their next activity.
“We really just wanted to come out and enjoy some family time,” Jeri Beesley said. “Now Eddie and Elizabeth are going to try to skate. She’s never skated before.”
“So, we’ll see how it goes,” Beesley said.
Scott and Andrea Cutler, along with their daughters Izzy, Molly and Annie, were also among the families enjoying the train ride around downtown Altamont. The kids decided to try ice skating one more time on Saturday.
“We came back again this morning since they had such a great time last night,” Andrea Cultler said.
Patti Wolff of Altamont brought her niece, Sarah Potts, and two nephews to Altamont for the open house.
“I think this is pretty awesome,” Wolff said. “I’ve been waiting for Altamont to do something like this for a long, long time. I think it’s wonderful.”
“And I’m hoping they do it again closer to Christmas,” Wolff added. “It’s nice to get the community out and everyone together.”
Nine-year-old Alyson Alwardt came to to enjoy some ice skating Saturday. She did better than most staying on her feet as she carefully navigated her way around the rink.
“It’s really fun,” Alwardt said. “But kind of tricky sometimes.”
Ellie Chandler of St. Elmo brought her two granddaughters, Piper and Mckenzie Zumwalt of Altamont, to skate at the ice rink on Saturday.
“This is pretty great,” Chandler said. “I like it a lot.”
“There’s so many fun things for them to do. They’ve been face painting, making snow globes and we even had some hot chocolate,” Chandler said.
Chandler said she was amazed at how many activities were offered for the kids. As she glanced over the ice rink watching the kids trying to skate — some for the first time — she had a few words of concern.
“I’m sure there’s going to be some sore butts tomorrow,” Chandler said.
