Every year, the Relay for Life movement serves as a reminder that just about everybody knows someone who has been diagnosed with cancer.
Jayne Edwards of Altamont, 59, knows this all to well as her own parents became survivors before she herself became diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017.
The frightening discovery came during a routine check-up which highlights the importance of early detection in giving survivors the best chance of recovery.
“I had a routine mammogram, and it showed a tumor on my right breast. “Then I had to have a biopsy done,” Edwards said. “And then after the biopsy it came back cancerous.”
She said the cancer had spread to both of her lymph nodes, and when she underwent a lumpectomy in January of 2018 to have her tumor removed, doctors discovered another cancerous tumor that had remain undetected until then.
Fortunately, doctors were able to remove the other tumor and put Edwards on the road to recovery.
In addition to surgery, Edwards said she underwent 38 radiation treatments, and she will continue taking a chemotherapeutic drug she’s taking since around the time of her diagnosis for another five years.
She credits much of her recovery to Dr. Ruben Boyajian, who has long been closely involved in the Relay for Life movement in the area and attended this year’s Survivors and Caregivers Dinner.
“Dr. Boyajian caught it,” she said.
Although she wasn’t diagnosed herself until 2017, Edward’s connection to Relay for Life goes back to roughly 2010 when she first got involved as a volunteer, and she’s been attending the Relay for Life Survivors and Caregivers dinner ever since her diagnosis.
“My mom had breast cancer and then my dad had prostate cancer, so it’s just kind of something I wanted to do to help people and then, ‘boom’, I got it myself,” she said. “But you’ve got to have a positive attitude and that’s what gets you through it.”
Throughout her journey, from diagnosis to recovery, Edwards said it is her family, including her granddaughter, Kyanna Ruholl, and daughter in-law, Mashea Edwards, who were by her side at this year’s Survivors and Caregivers Dinner, who’ve helped her through the toughest of times.
“These guys were there with me, went through the surgery with me,” she said.
In fact, Edwards discovered her diagnosis on July 13, the same day as Ruholl’s birthday which means when they celebrate her birthday, they are also celebrating another year that Edwards has been a survivor.
In addition to attending this year’s Survivors and Caregivers Dinner, Edwards is once again looking forward seeing more survivors at the Relay for Life event Friday, July 7, at Teutopolis Junior High School.
“The luminaria is the most special part of it all,” Edwards said in reference to the ceremony during the event in which luminarias with the names of loved ones who’ve been diagnosed with cancer are lit.
