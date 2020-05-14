ALTAMONT — The Altamont City Council has canceled this year's Memorial Day parade and military ceremony at Union Cemetery, which had been scheduled for May 25, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council members during their regular meeting on Monday issued a statement inviting churches to ring their bells in lieu of the traditional parade. The council's invitation to churches encourages them to ring their bells at the usual start time of 10 a.m. on May 26.
Council members said Masonic Lodge 533, which hosts the Memorial Day parade, received a directive from the Grand Lodge of Illinois telling them to cancel special events and meetings during the month of May.
Gieseking-Schwerdtfeger VFW Post 7676 decided against hosting its annual Memorial Day military service at Union Cemetery this year, stating there was a public safety issue in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. VFW Post 7676 is planning to display American Flags at Union and St. Clare cemeteries.
Grobengieser-Fischer American Legion Post 512 will place flags at the graves of fallen veterans.
In a press release, the Altamont City Council said, “On this Decoration Day, residents and businesses are called to join in displaying red, white and blue ribbons, streamers, etc. in remembrance of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.”
The council passed an annual appointment ordinance including the appointment of Sarah Stephen, city clerk and treasurer; Ellie Buennemeyer, deputy clerk; Vaughn Voelker, superintendent, Water Department; Terrence Hahn, superintendent, Sewer Department; Dillon Meier, superintendent, Electric Department; Cory Harris, superintendent, Street and Alley Department: Alan Heiens, police chief of Altamont Police Department; Jonathon Cotton, sergeant, Altamont Police Department; and Gary White, zoning administrator.
In other action, Altamont City Council:
• Approved an appointment ordinance for Taylor Law Office as legal counsel.
• Approved a motion to advertise for bids for new aeration equipment to be installed at the north wastewater treatment plant.
• Approved a three-year intergovernmental agreement with Effingham County for participation in the Geographic Information System (GIS).
• Awarded a Motor Fuel Tax bid for street oiling to Larry Heuerman for the amount of $40,824. Heuerman was the only bidder for the project. Several Altamont streets will be randomly pre-selected to be oiled with an oiling deadline of July 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.