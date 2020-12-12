ALTAMONT — The Altamont community came out to support the mission of an 8-year-old boy who is on track to make a difference this holiday season.
Jonah Jansen has spent the weeks since Halloween manning a hot chocolate stand on Main Street in Altamont, where he raised money for Caritas Family Solutions, a nonprofit social services agency that runs a Christmas gift donation program for children in foster care.
On Saturday morning, more than 20 volunteer Altamont firefighters, representatives from Lakeside EMS and other community members joined Santa Claus as they turned on their lights and surprised Jansen with hundreds of dollars of donations to his stand.
Jansen alternated between jumping with joy and sternly pumping out hot chocolate for his guests. Santa asked him what he wanted for Christmas and without much hesitation Jansen gave Santa his answer.
“I want to make sure other kids have a Christmas,” he said.
The stand and the more than $1,400 in donations he’s raised from it came because Jansen wanted to make a difference this holiday season and asked his family how he could help.
“He loves it. He loves helping other people,” said Reyna Weikert, Jansen’s stepmother. “He’s definitely learning some skills.”
Jansen and his family decided to donate the toys on Monday to make sure they get distributed on time. If they get donations in the future, though, Weikert said she knows of several groups that would take them.
This isn’t Jansen’s first foray into philanthropy. This summer he operated a lemonade stand to raise money for Effingham Animal Rescue Sanctuary.
Though Jansen’s stand is the focus, it’s the community behind him that makes his mission possible.
After hearing about Jansen’s hot chocolate stand, Ron Mietzner, aka Santa Claus, knew he wanted to make a visit, but thought he might be able to make a splash. Mietzner posted on Facebook to see if anyone wanted to join him.
“About anything good I try to get my hand in,” said Mietzner, who was drawn by Jansen’s commitment to doing good at a young age.
Jerrod Estes, head of Lakeside EMS, saw Mietzner’s post on Facebook about Santa’s visit and wanted to get involved. He asked around and brought an ambulance and several volunteers to come out on Saturday with him.
“Look at what he’s doing,” said Estes. “It’s nice to see some feel-good news. This year has been terrible.”
Estes, who used to work as a firefighter in Altamont, reached out and invited the department to join him and Santa in surprising Jansen.
“We do fundraising. We do a scholarship and things like this,” said Altamont Fire Chief Jon Becker.
He said they used some of the funds they raise from throughout the year to buy gifts to donate to Jansen’s toy drive. They donated games and sports equipment among other things.
“We have good community support,” said Becker.
Estes and Becker both take pride in being able to give back to the community and show support where they can. Estes, who is a co-owner of Lakeside EMS, said that being able to engage in community support was one of the reasons he decided to start the company.
Jansen was excited to see Santa and the flashing lights on the firetrucks and ambulances. But he was focused on wanting to help as many of the 220 foster kids in Effingham County as he could.
“They don’t get to spend Christmas with their family. I want to cheer them up,” Jansen said.
“This is the true meaning of the holiday. I believe it,” said Mietzner.
