ALTAMONT – Banners are appearing around Altamont just in time for graduation.
Amanda Miller of Altamont is coordinator of a banner project that developed from a Facebook group wanting to find a special way to honor the Class of 2020.
{span}She said the online group found a town putting up banners in its community and decided to approach the city with the idea.{/span}
“We just wanted to find a way to honor our seniors,” Miller said.
Miller’s son, Aaron, is graduating from ACHS this year. His sister, Destiny, is a former ACHS grad and Aaron has two brothers: Jordan, graduating next year, and Cody, who is on track to graduate in 2030.
“I’m really glad they are going up before Saturday’s graduation,” Miller said. “This is really exciting.”
City of Altamont workers Cory Harris and Steve Voelker were hanging banners on city light poles Friday morning. Harris approached the city council in April in hopes of working out way to make her banner project a happen. The city decided they would put up the banners if Miller could come up with banners and extra parts they needed to post them on the poles.
Miller went to members of the community, parents of graduating students, organizations and businesses to get her project started.
“We were able to raise enough money to get it done,” Miller said.
She said she got donations from family members, Roger’s Home Appliances, a previous Altamont Community High School class, parents who donated extra money, ACHS Sports Boosters and ACHS Band Boosters.
“And we also had donations for all of the brackets and poles,” Miller said. “Everyone was so generous.”
Miller said she ended up creating 42 banners that the city would post on light poles with existing banner brackets. She said each banner is 65 inches tall and 18 inches wide to fit the existing bracket size on the pole.
She said there were several things on her part she had to accomplish in a short period of time. Miller said she had to make several calls, get the correct dimensions of the banners and collect all of the individual student photos along with permission to use them.
“It’s really been a process,” Miller said. “It took longer than I anticipated.”
She said each banner was made locally by Design A Sign in Altamont.
“They were awesome they got them finished in a week,” Miller said. “I’m really excited that they are up before graduation. That was my hope.”
