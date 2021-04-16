ALTAMONT – Five members of the Altamont Community High School band were recognized this week as winners of the the Illinois High School Association band solo contest.
Taking first place in the competition were Kimberly Brummer, senior, playing trumpet, Kadence Wolff, sophomore, alto saxophone and Lizzy Tappendorf, junior, trombone. Placing second place were Myra Duncan, junior, piano and french horn and Abbie Moore, junior, vocal.
“When I wasn’t super busy with sports, I practiced,” Trumpet player Kimberly Brummer said.
She said it was a challenge getting her practice in and remain an active member of the golf, basketball and softball teams.
“I practiced after school some days,” Kadence Wolff said. “I really thought mastering the articulation of the music was harder than I am used to.”
Wolff said she practiced after school while still being active in volleyball and dance.
Lizzy Tappendorf said her song was too long and had to cut parts out to be able to fit the time contest time limit.
“I think making everything fit was really difficult,” Tappendorf said.
Tappendorf is also a member of the ACHS Choir.
Altamont Community High School Band Teacher Sara Berg said this year’s contest was a little bit unconventional due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year we were able to compete as normal, however last year the junior high contest was canceled the day before,” Berg said.
This year Berg said they had to record their performances on video.
“Our tech director Ross Cornett was a big help this year and we really appreciated his help,” Berg said.
She said not only did Altamont Unit 10 Co-technology Coordinator Ross Cornett have to record the performances, he had to render the final video to a specified video format, then upload the videos to a special Illinois High School Association contest website. In addition, Cornett uploaded the musical arrangements students were using to perform the music.
“Normally you just grab it (the music) and take it with you,” Berg said.
“It really took quite awhile. It was a lot of work and glad we had Mr. Cornett around to help us,” Berg said.
She said it was also different this year for the performers because they normally play along with a piano accompaniment.
“Most of them did it unaccompanied which is quite different especially for the vocal solo. She didn’t have a piano to match with,” Berg said.
The only vocalist competing in the contest Abbie Moore placed second in the competition.
Berg said they dedicated time after school when someone could practice with the contestants before they recorded their final performances.
Due to COVID-19, Berg said far less students participated in the solo competition.
“Since it wasn’t in person a lot of students were like, no I’m just not going to do it this year,” Berg said. “And I really appreciate the one’s who did.”
She said usually they go to Lawrenceville High School for the competition. Berg said LHS still hosted the contest this year finding all of the judges and making sure they had access to the solos.
Overall, Berg was impressed with the outcome of the contest.
“I appreciate the kids doing the extra work considering there were more hoops to jump through this year. “The feedback was good from the judges and I think it was still a quality contest even though it wasn’t a normal year,” Berg said.
“The good comments really made it worth it,” Berg added.
The ACHS Pep Band will have a “Spirit Showcase” along with cheerleaders and the dance team Sunday evening for parents and family.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, basketball game attendance was restricted.
“All of their parents couldn’t come to the games so this is a way they will get to hear them,” Berg said.
She said there is a Spring concert scheduled for Sunday, May 2 at 2 p.m. open to the public at the Altamont High School gymnasium featuring the Altamont Community High School, Altamont Junior High and sixth grade bands.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.