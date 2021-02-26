Altamont ball diamond to get new lights

ALTAMONT – Altamont City Council members unanimously approved the purchase of ball diamond lighting for the amount of $25,052.72.
City Commissioner Dan Milleville said the new lights will replace old lighting on a ball field used for men’s softball that faces Altamont Grade School.
Currently, the field is using 1500 watt quartz halogen lights in 69 fixtures using a total of 103,500 watts. The city is purchasing 500 watt LED lights in 44 fixtures equaling 22,000 watts.
Altamont Mayor Jason Rippetoe said the LED replacement lights will produce a 81,500 watt reduction once they are full operation.
“$26,000 is a lot of money, but you have to consider power we are saving,” Rippetoe said.
Commissioner Michael Walker asked what the timeline would be for installing the new lights.
Milleville said the weather, available manpower and equipment are factors that determine when the lights will be installed. He said the vendor had the lights in stock and city workers will remove the old and install the new lights on existing light poles.
Twenty-four of the new 44 lights will have a 60 degree beam angle while 20 of the lighting elements have a 40 degree beam angle.
Rippetoe said they would receive a map of the field with instructions on how to align the lights.
During commissioner reports, Dan Milleville complemented the city crews for their work during the snow storm.
“I had someone stop me and tell me they thought the crew did a good job under the circumstances,” Milleville said.
“Having the appropriate equipment this year really helped us out, a nice spreader and a nice truck,” Commissioner Tayler Polk said. “I did not have one person complain to me.”
Polk said the crew did a good job considering how much snow that fell in Altamont. He said the city doesn’t have the budget the State of Illinois has available when it comes to purchasing and spreading salt.
“The state has enough funds to throw salt out there all of the time. We can’t do that. We can salt the intersections, but we can’t constantly put salt on the roads,” Polk said.
“With the amount of snow we got, they did an excellent job of keeping things going,” Rippetoe said.
Walker said there is another factor he feels made snow removal easier.
“I didn’t see a lot of people driving around town. I think everyone was snowed into their driveway. It was too cold to get out,” Walker said.
Council members approved a contract with Wendling Landscape of Altamont in the amount of $2,645.90 for landscape boarder installation at the Altamont Municipal Building.
“This is to get the appearance of the building back in shape.” Rippetoe said.
Rippetoe said landscaping needed repair after a drain was installed at the municipal building.
