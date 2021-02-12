ALTAMONT – A Mt. Carmel company has been awarded a contract by the Altamont City Council for a water main replacement project that includes the intersection of U.S. Route 40 and Illinois 128.
Kieffer Bros. Construction of Mt. Carmel submitted the lowest bid of $103,005.50 from among four contractors. Haeir Plumbing made the second lowest bid of $112,060, followed by D and T Drainage $140,604 and American Fiber $168,836.50.
Altamont City Commissioner Todd Slingerland said Phase I of the water project is divided into two basic sections one the State of Illinois will be taking care of and the other portion is the responsibility of the city.
Water currently flows from the water tower and splits traveling north along the west side of Route 128 and crosses under Route 128, south of El Rancherito restaurant at Oak Street to the east side of Route 128.
The phase one of the water replacement project starts at Oak Street after it crosses under Route 128 along the east of Route 128 and runs to just south of the entrance to the first house north of the intersection of Route 40 and Route 128.
The city has the responsibility to pay for line replacement from Oak Street along east Route 128 to north of the People’s Bank and Trust company parking lot. Slingerland said the state (IDOT) is planning to revamp the U.S. Route 40 and Route 128 intersection, where current water mains are located under the surface. He said the state pays for the replacement from north of the People’s State Bank and Trust parking lot to the first house north of the intersection of U.S. Route 40 and Illinois 128.
The total cost of phase one of the water main replacement project is the lowest bid $103,005.50. The city of Altamont is responsible for $40,915.50 and state would pay $62,090 for their portion of the project.
“The cost came in less that what we were expecting,” Slingerland said. “When we get our work done the state is supposed to take care of the intersection part.”
The existing water main traveling west of Rout 128 will be capped off from where it splits to go under Route 128 to Oak Street. It will also be capped to south of the first house north of the intersection of Route 40 and Route 128. At this point, the new line running east of Route 128 will connect back to the existing water main.
Before the vote Slingerland offered his final opinion.
“I recommenced we approve this so we can get started and stay ahead of the state (intersection) project,” Slingerland said.
The council voted unanimously to accept the low bid from Kieffer Bros. Construction.
In other business, the council approved a three-year contract with CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC for city auditing services.
During public comments, Altamont resident Brad Miller said he has an ongoing problem with a residence in Altamont he considered a nuisance property in his neighborhood. He said he has parking issues with the renter of the property blocking the alley. Miller also represented a group of individuals who were not happy with the property as well.
“In general, the property is very unsightly. There is always something in the yard, either riding mowers, tires, a hot tub on a trailer, washers, dryers, motorcycles, scooters, cars that may or may not be licensed, toolboxes and not to mention ruts in the ditch from over parking,” Miller said. “I’m just looking to the city for some kind of resolution. We want something to be done.”
Miller offered as evidence to the council photos he took of the property earlier in the day.
Mayor Jason Rippetoe said it would take some time to take care of the problem.
“There is evidence here that there is an issue. Unfortunately, it’s not an overnight process,” Rippetoe said. “We will make every effort we can. There is a legal process.”
He also said he would discuss the ongoing problem with Altamont Police Chief Alan Heiens.
