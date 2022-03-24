ALTAMONT — Altamont is spending a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money on a raw water pump station improvement project.
Council members unanimously authorized an agreement to spend $148,370 of the $317,973 ARPA funds allocated to the City of Altamont in August. During the last council meeting of 2021, the council accepted a bid for the project from Korte and Luitjohan of Highland.
“This will be a vast improvement of our old pumps that are screaming to be repaired,” Commissioner Todd Slingerland said.
Currently, the pumps are underwater and costly for the city to hire divers to go down into the well to make repairs or evaluate any problems that might need repair. The improvements would position the new pumps above water, making it less expensive to maintain.
In another matter, the council considered a lease renewal with El Rancherito Restaurant, 600 South Main Street. City Clerk and Treasurer Sarah Stephen said she hadn’t receive any complaints about the business.
“I can remember all of the public hearings we had regarding this and I haven’t heard anything negative about them operating their business since those public hearings,” Commissioner Michael Walker said.
Three council members and Mayor Jason Rippetoe voted to renew the lease while Slingerland abstained from the vote.
Commissioner Dan Milleville made his recommendations to the council for the 2022 mowing season. The mowing areas around the city are separated into six groups. Three mowing entities — Jon Berg, Precision Lawn Care and Tyler Gordon — submitted bids for each group.
Milleville’s recommendations are:
Group One: Union Cemetery – Precision Lawn Care; Group Two: Gilbert Park mowing fields, mowing grounds, spray fence lines and spray warning tracks – Precision Lawn Care; Group Three: Schmidt Park mowing, edging, south sub station, Klitzing Park mowing and edging – Tyler Gordon; Group Four: Frog Pond Park, Altamont Municipal Building mowing and edging, triangle downtown Altamont, parking lot at Division and Third Street, East Meadows entrance and lift station – Jon Berg; Group Five: North lagoon, south lagoon and lift station – Jon Berg; and Group Six: water reservoir – Jon Berg.
All commissioners voted in favor of the mowing recommendations, with Rippetoe abstaining.
In another vote, the council unanimously approved a $18,603.75 payment to BHMG for the electric department SCADA replacement project.
“This does bring us up to 45% of the projected work on the project,” Walker said. “I’m glad they are taking their time and getting it right, because once we turn this online, we don’t want any problems with it.”
Milleville said during commissioner reports Union Cemetery clean-up day is Saturday, April 9. Stephen said the community-wide clean-up is scheduled to start Monday, April 25.
Stephen said textmygov launched last week with four categories set up for text notifications: electric, street, water and general. She said there were 43 signed up for electric notifications, 34 for street, 38 for water and 68 for general.
“I would like to see that grow,” Stephen said. “This week starts recycling week and I want to put that on textmygov.”
A link to sign up for notifications can be found on the City of Altamont website altamontil.net. Look for the textmygov information box to learn more about how to receive text notifications.
In other matters, the council:
• Approved an ordinance for the purchase of real property from Dan Milleville for an electric utility easement. Milleville abstained from the vote.
• Approved an ordinance for the purchase of real property from Randy Milleville for an electric utility easement.
• Approved an ordinance for the purchase of real property from Richard Kelly for electric utility easement.
• Approved a Poppy Day roadside fundraiser request from Gieseking-Schwerdtfeger VFW Post 7676 for Friday, May 6, with a Friday, May 13, rain date under the condition it may have to move to Main Street and Division Street due to road construction at the intersection of Illinois Route 128 and U.S. Route 40.
• Approved a Tootsie Pop roadside fundraiser for the Altamont Lions Club for Saturday, May 21, under the condition it may have to move to Main Street and Division Street due to road construction at the intersection of Illinois Route 128 and U.S. Route 40.
• Approved an agreement with Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Care to provide an employee assistance program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.