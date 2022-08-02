ALTAMONT — An Altamont-area home is still standing thanks to first responders after a fire claimed the life of a pet dog that was inside the house when the fire started Tuesday.
Altamont Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a home near the corner of North 600th Street and East 1400th Avenue northwest of Altamont. The cause of the fire remains uncertain, pending further investigation.
“We know where the area of origin is. We just can’t pinpoint the source of ignition,” said Altamont Fire Chief Jon Becker.
The fire originated from the basement of the residence and caused a significant amount of damage to the home, according to Becker.
“There was some charring,” he said.
Becker said there had been a fair amount of heat damage to certain parts of the house, primarily “up the stairwell at the landing.”
A pet dog that was in the house at the time of the fire perished before first responders were able to rescue it.
A quick response allowed those responding to the fire to prevent it from spreading and engulfing the home. Altamont firefighters weren’t the only first responders at the scene.
“We did call for mutual aid, full-still level,” said Becker.
Mutual aid was provided by first responders from Shumway, Tri-County, St. Elmo, Rural Med EMS, A1 EMS, and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
A heavy storm struck the area as first responders worked to extinguish the fire and remove smoke from the residence. They acted quickly before the incoming storms would make their job more difficult.
“We were fortunate to have pretty much gotten the fire, and been working on ventilation when the heavy rain hit,” Becker said.
As the storm began to subside, first responders began investigating the home to identify the primary source or cause of the fire.
“There was smoke damage throughout the house,” Becker said.
Investigators were still working Tuesday to identify the cause of the fire. No other fatality or injuries were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.