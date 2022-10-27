ALTAMONT — Altamont residents will soon see their monthly water bills go up by approximately $1.50 after the city council approved a water rate increase on Monday.
The council amended the city’s water rates, and all council members voted in favor of the increase except Mayor Jason Rippetoe, who abstained.
In the council’s meeting two weeks prior, Public Property Commissioner Todd Slingerland proposed the water rate, which will increase the cost of water in Altamont from $0.01 to $0.011 per gallon.
The rate increase will affect households differently depending on water use. The increased rate will not apply to households using less than 1,000 gallons.
“That’s saving everybody that’s on limited income,” Slingerland said.
City Clerk Sarah Stephen said the $1.50 increase would apply to homes that use around 2,500 gallons of water a month.
“The biggest families are going to see a $3 or $4 increase,” noted Commissioner Tayler Polk.
The increase will impact water bills beginning in January.
Polk asked Slingerland if he was proposing a one-time increase or annual.
“If you remember in 2019 when they had our rural water study, they recommended that we do a 3% (increase) every year,” Slingerland replied.
Polk continued to press Slingerland for a more definitive response.
“I feel like you’re side-stepping a lot. Do you think we’re going to have an increase next year or not?” Polk asked.
“I honestly cannot tell you that because I don’t know what’s going to end up happening with pricing for the rest of the year, and it seems to me it’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better,” Slingerland said.
Slingerland corrected a figure he gave during the Oct. 10 meeting, estimating the city’s projected revenue from water sold in the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. He based his estimate on the city’s revenue from water sold in 2021 and 2022.
“Instead of bringing in $66,000, it’s only going to bring in about $50,000,” Slingerland said.
Slingerland said the city still has projects aimed at improving the city’s water main and water lines, which means it will need all the funding it can get.
“The extra income will definitely help my bottom dollar,” he said.
