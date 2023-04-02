ALTAMONT — The Altamont City Council has approved a law enforcement mutual-aid agreement with Effingham County.
Mayor Jason Rippetoe explained that the agreement will clear up any potential liability issues that might arise when officers from Altamont assist county officers, or vice versa, in extreme emergency situations, such as a school shooting.
“In an emergency situation if our officer goes to back them up and they get hurt, we would take care of our officer,” Rippetoe said during a recent meeting. “And if they had one over here, they’d take care of theirs.”
Meanwhile, the council approved an agreement with Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center to provide the Sarah Bush Lincoln Employee Assistance Program. The agreement will allow city employees and their family members to receive counseling services through the program.
“It’s $25 per employee,” Altamont City Clerk Sarah Stephen said. “This is an annual thing that we’ve been doing.”
Also during the meeting, the council approved a highway authority agreement with Wortman Holdings.
The agreement, which limits the use of groundwater and soil on the right of way of the company’s property, is part of the process of the company’s environmental cleanup that was required by the EPA after it was discovered the groundwater there was contaminated.
“The oil testings are here, and it tells what small amount they found,” Stephen said. “In order for Wortman to complete this process with the EPA and obtain their No Further Remediation Letter, this highway authority agreement has to be passed along with it.”
In other matters, the city council approved for the first time in seven years utility bill write-offs.
“This is probably a sticker shock, but we have not done write-offs since 2015,” Stephen said.
Stephen said the city will also be taking advantage of the Local Debt Recovery Program to recover debts from unpaid bills through the Illinois Office of Comptroller.
“If they file a state tax return, that state tax return is garnished for what they owe us; so as long as they make enough money to file a tax return, we could get a lot of this back,” Stephen said.
Council members also approved a 3% pay raise for non-union full-time city employees. Altamont City Commissioner Tayler Polk voted against the motion.
The pay increase will take effect Thursday, June 1.
During the public comments portion of the meeting last Monday, Altamont resident Cassie Cullen requested permission to put no more than six chickens in her backyard. She cited the recent increase in the cost of eggs as the reason.
“I’d like to have my own eggs,” Cullen said.
Rippetoe explained that Altamont has an ordinance against residents keeping most farm animals within city limits.
“If we were to do something like that, we’d have to go in and change the whole ordinance for the city,” Rippetoe said. “Sorry, but unfortunately we don’t have a mechanism for that.”
