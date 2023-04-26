ALTAMONT — The Altamont City Council met Monday one last time before newly elected members are sworn in at the next council meeting.
Altamont City Commissioner Tayler Polk was absent.
Council members approved a three-year labor agreement with the Illinois Council of Police.
According to Altamont City Clerk Sarah Stephen, under the agreement, officers will receive a $2 per hour pay increase in two years, as well as a $1 per hour increase per year for the two years following the initial increase. Additionally, officers will be granted 24 hours of personal time and gain New Year’s Eve as a holiday.
The agreement will be effective May 1, 2023, through April 2026.
In other matters, council members approved a payment to Eric and Valerie Behl in the amount of $10,000 per a tax increment financing agreement. The two had previously requested funding to cover the cost of repairing the damaged roof of Cuts By Us on North Second Street.
“They were very appreciative of our help,” Altamont Mayor Jason Rippetoe said.
As commissioners shared their weekly reports Monday, outgoing commissioner Todd Slingerland took a moment to bid farewell to his fellow council members and reflect on his years on the council.
“Sarah, I would like to thank you for the past eight years, for your help and for your guidance,” Slingerland said to Stephen.
Slingerland also recognized Rippetoe as well as fellow commissioners Dan Milleville and Michael Walker.
“I’ve enjoyed working and talking strategies with you, and it’s been fun sitting around this table with you,” Slingerland said. “Jason, the past eight years has been a ride.”
Stephen told the council to be prepared for a “changing of the guard” during the their next meeting as the city will be swearing in newly elected council members at that time.
Meanwhile, the council approved a request from the Altamont Masonic Lodge to conduct a Memorial Day parade Monday, May 29, at 10 a.m.
The council’s next meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 8, at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.