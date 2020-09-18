The Altamont City Council has approved a downtown triangle improvement project proposed by the Altamont Garden Club.
During a meeting this week, Altamont Garden Club President Lois Frost, Treasurer Teri Beal, and Secreatry Karen Richter presented the fountain project to the council.
“The brick planter in the triangle is crumbling, it’s not good,” Frost said. “We want to replace it with a natural boulder bubbler.”
“We knew we needed to do something,” Frost added.
Frost told council members that Christopher Wendling of Wendling Landscape would install the fountain. She said they would save the old AGC plaque on the planter and install a new one with the fountain.
“We would need you to install electricity to the fountain, pay for the electricity and water that is used,” Frost said.
The club offered two proposals for approval. Beal presented a set of photos to council members so they could get a general idea what both proposals would look like after the fountain was completed.
“So, the two proposals you have is a water feature that doesn’t have a pool of water, it just has rock around it or a water feature that has a pool of water around it,” Mayor Jason Rippetoe said.
“Does this have to be winterized and turned off in the wintertime?” Commissioner Todd Slingerland asked.
Frost said if they chose to go with just the bubbler, it would need to have the water turned off. She said the proposal with a pool of water would be taken care of by Wendling. She said the existing park benches and the brick pathways would remain the same.
“The only thing I would worry about the pool is stuff being thrown in it,” Rippetoe said. “That would be my only concern.”
“I think the pool would look nicer, but I have to agree it would be a lot of trouble getting stuff out of there,” Commissioner Tayler Polk said.
Commissioner Dan Milleville said the project would look nice with the proper landscaping and rock.
Frost also told the council they planned to remove two flower beds in Schmidt Park, three flower beds in the triangle, then add flowers to the Altamont welcome sign.
Council members approved the bubbler-only fountain option, along with providing power and water as presented by the Altamont Garden Club, removal of three flower beds by the garden club and seeding by the city in Schmidt Park.
“Thank you for all you do for the city of Altamont,” Rippetoe told the club members.
Council members also discussed the water main replacement project.
“I think it is time to move forward on this,” Slingerland said about choosing an engineer for a proposed water main replacement project.
Slingerland told council members the city has worked with Curry and Associates engineering firm for 35 years.
“Do you have any opposition in doing this project in phases to keep the cost down for the residents of the city?” Polk asked.
Slingerland said most of the people he had talked to wanted the project finished all at once. He said if the city went for grants there might be years when no work would be taking place.
Polk said he did research on water rates in surrounding communities and found Altamont to be higher than some communities and substantially higher in others.
“I fear with another raise in rates we’re going to price ourselves to a point where young families won’t consider moving here,” Polk said. “$20, $30 or $40 dollars a month goes a long way in a lot of households.”
Slingerland told the council they would not know what the final cost would be without getting an engineering firm’s evaluation of the project.
“Looking at all of the estimations is scary,” Polk said.
“We’re looking at 18 years to do this project,” Slingerland said.
Commissioner Michael Walker said the council might want to consider the possibility of spreading the project over many years in phases.
Slingerland emphasized the fact by doing something now the city overall would be locked into a lower interest rate since COVID-19 drove interest rates down. He said that might not be the case in future years as interests rates rise.
Slingerland reminded the council they could go all the way up to the point of signing for the loan and walk away if they wanted to.
“I’ve been wworking on this project for three years trying to get to a point where we can get this going,” Slingerland said.
“I’m all in favor of replacing the lines, people want it and they are telling us they want it,” Walker said. “We’ve just got to figure out a way to make it happen and I’m not sure a $10 million project is the way to do that.”
“That is only a estimate of what we might need,” Slingerland said. “And you guys are fixated on $10 million. Until we get solid numbers, we won’t know.”
Polk didn’t like the idea of increasing water rates all at once to pay for the project.
“If you would have told me $5 million I still wouldn’t have agreed to it because it would mean a $10 (water rate) increase,” Polk said. “We need to be fiscally responsible.”
“I want everyone to have the best drinking water possible,” Polk said. “But I also want people to keep moving to Altamont.”
Bob Bray told council members being involved with the Effingham Regional Growth Alliance he has been a part of several meetings with the city of Effingham about economic development. He said that during those meetings Altamont’s water problem came up for discussion and City of Effingham Administrator Steve Miller and staff were willing to consult with the City of Altamont if asked .
“I’m just here to relay that message,” Bray said. “We are not asking you for any participation with the alliance. The City of Effingham is willing to offer their expertise.”
Commissioner Dan Milleville said the engineering firm decision needed to be made. He said the council would need more specific data from an engineering firm before they could proceed with any kind of water replacement project.
Altamont City Clerk and Treasurer Sarah Stephen told the council the agenda item is getting lost in the $10 million project.
“If you’re going with one (engineering firm) you’re not saying, ‘Yes I want $10 million,’” Stephen said. “This (agenda item) means you’re only picking the firm. If something happens you don’t like that firm, get a different one.”
“I think we should make that decision and keep this moving forward,” Milleville said. “I think we have people sitting on the edge trying to figure out what we’re going to do. I think we need some real information if we’re going to do it.”
Council members voted 3-2 not to move forward with Curry and Associates as engineering firm for a water main replacement project. Slingerland and Milleville voted yes to hiring the engineering firm.
• Approved grant writing services agreement between the city and South Central Regional Planning and Development Commission of the amount of $2,500.
• Approved a resolution in support of pursuing a $550,000 Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Community Development Block Grant for a sewer replacement project.
• Approved payment to Advanced Rehabilitation Technology for manhole lining in the amount of $40,446.25.
• Approved payment to Visu-Sewer in the total amount of $21,060 that includes $10,220 for video of sewer lines to be used to accompany the DCEO grant application for a Community Development Block Grant and $10,840 for sewer main cleaning.
• Approved a 3-year labor agreement between the city and Illinois Council of Police.
• Approved an ordinance for the city to participate in the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity local Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency (CURE) program making the city eligible for COVID-19 expense reimbursement from the time COVID began through Sept.
• Approved a payment of $39,400 to WTR Solutions for air deffusers at the north wasterwater treatment plant.
• Approve the purchase of a control panel in the amount of $19,783 to AquaTech for north wastewater treatment plant to control new aspirators.
• Approved a resolution for the sale of a 1990 Chevy 2500 Crew Cab and flat bed.
