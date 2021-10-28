Members of the Altamont City Council have approved a final payment for water main improvements.
The council unanimously approved a final payment, with conditions, in the amount of $4,986 to Kieffer Bros Construction for the U.S. Route 40 and Illinois Route 128 water main improvement project.
In other board action, the council approved an application to maintain a trailer court for Lemongrass Altamont LLC for the Northside Mobile Home Park. Stephen told council members the new owners are from Kentucky. She said the company had experience managing property, developed a multi-family housing development and hotel franchises.
Meanwhile during commissioner reports, City Commissioner Dan Milleville gave a mole control update at the Gilbert Park ball diamonds. He said that after the last soccer game of the season on Oct. 23 mole traps were placed by McGinnis Wildlife Control.
Milleville said three large moles were captured within 24 hours after the traps were set. He said McGinnis would continue to monitor the traps.
Commissioner Michael Walker said the electric department replaced a transformer at the ADM plant last week.
Altamont City Clerk and Treasurer Sarah Stephen informed the council members she received a certificate on the Census, indicating Altamont's population is now 2,216. She said the population was down 103 people from the last Census in 2010.
She said there was a grant opportunity available through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development (DCEO) called the Rebuild Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Grant . Stephen said the grant could be used for planning, engineering and design, land and building acquisitions, demolition in preparation of additional work, utility work or streetscape program.
Stephen said the city has the option of making the grant a matching grant. She said the minimum grant is $250,000 up to a maximum of $3 million. She said she would discuss the grant with the South Central Illinois Regional Planning and Development Commission, which has applied for grants on behalf of the city in the past.
