The Altamont City Council this week approved a final payment for the West Division Street street improvement project.
The council approved the payment to Kieffer Bros. Construction in the amount of $65,314.62 for construction work on West Division Street. Kieffer Bros. Construction received a total of $684,038.14 for the project while Milano and Grunloh received $47,726.86 for engineering services.
The council also approved an ordinance authorizing execution of contract for private development pursuant to a redevelopment plan for a tax increment area at 109 North Main Street. Altamont City Clerk and Treasurer Sarah Steven said a building south of the property that was once used as a meat locker plant was demolished in March. The demolition left a wall exposed at 109 North Main Street when it was torn down.
“We need to fix the side of that building up,” Commissioner Michael Walker said. “It could be an eyesore if we don’t do something about it.”
The ordinance would authorize the use of TIF funds to help the owner pay for damages left to the wall as a result of the demolition.
The ordinance passed with a majority, with Commissioner Tayler Polk and Mayor Jason Rippetoe abstaining from vote. According to Stephen, the owner of 109 North Main Street is Tyler Polk, the brother of Commissioner Tayler Polk and nephew of Mayor Jason Rippetoe.
During public comments, Charlie Pagel thanked the council for their efforts to have a property close to his property mowed.
“It looks really nice,” Pagel said.
In other action, the council approved a rate and fee agreement with Peoples State Bank and voted to approve an extension to outdoor seating for restaurants.
