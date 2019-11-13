ALTAMONT — The Altamont City Council this week approved the creation of an Enterprise Zone that will encompass Altamont and Beecher City, as well as a portion of Effingham County.
A hearing on the proposed zone was held just before the regular council meeting Tuesday evening.
Altamont Mayor Jason Rippetoe and Luke Eastin of South Central Illinois Regional Planning and Development presented the proposed zone during a meeting of the Beecher City Village Board in April. The Altamont Enterprise Zone will be expiring within the next couple of years and before renewing it Rippetoe thought including Beecher City would be beneficial to both communities.
Derek Sherman, who was named Economic Development Planner in charge of submitting the enterprise zone application, said the application must be submitted to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity by Dec. 31.
Sherman said in order to submit the application, Altamont and Beecher City would both have to pass an ordinance approving the enterprise zone. Signatures from taxing bodies within the proposed zone and an intergovernmental agreement between Altamont, Beecher City and Effingham County would have to be made since some of the proposed property for the zone lies outside of Beecher City and Altamont city limits. If approved by the state, the new enterprise zone will take effect on Jan. 1, 2021.
Sherman said they should know if the application is approved or not by Sept. 30 of next year.
“That should be when the State of Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity decides who is going to receive an enterprise zone,” Sherman said.
Following the hearing, Altamont City Council unanimously approved an ordinance for establishing an enterprise zone within the City of Altamont, Effingham County and Village of Beecher City.
In other business, the council:
• Approved an ordinance authorizing execution of an Illinois Municipal League Risk Management Association minimum/maximum contribution agreement in the amount of $136,722.99 for general insurance purposes.
• Approved a payment to Altofer for generator plant repairs in the amount of $11,088.48.
• Approved up to a maximum of $22,000 for the water department chlorine treatment for equipment to establish EPA compliance.
• Approve renewal of employee health insurance coverage with Healthy Lifestyle at an increase of 1.38 percent for a monthly payment amount of 18,131.50 or $217,578 annually.
The next Altamont city council meeting is set for Monday, Nov. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.