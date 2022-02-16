ALTAMONT — Altamont City Council unanimously approved a summer children’s book walk event to be held in Schmidt Park.
Altamont resident Amanda Miller appeared before the council to get its approval for a children’s book walk that will take place in Schmidt Park on weekends starting in April through October.
Miller said each month a different book is featured, with pages of the book laminated and posted on signs located throughout the park trail. She said the plan is to place the signs on a path from the parking lot that goes over the bridge leading to the south pavilion of the park.
“Once a month we plan to have a craft that goes along with book in the pavilion,” Miller said.
She said they would set up the signs so children and parents can walk through the park, starting Friday evening through Sunday evening every week.
The project would supplement a bachelor’s degree she is pursuing in Early Childhood Education. A Facebook page will be set up to keep everyone informed about activities taking place and any last-minute scheduling changes.
City Commissioner Todd Slingerland asked Miller about how the program would be staffed.
“Are you planning on employing any high school students so they can get their community service hours?” Slingerland asked.
“I can put it out there to see if any of them are interested,” Miller said.
Slingerland also questioned whether the walk would have any impact on the lending library in the park.
“It might even enhance it,” Commissioner Dan Milleville said.
Meanwhile, council members voted unanimously to a two-year subscription to a cell phone texting service called TextMyGov.
Altamont City Clerk and Treasurer Sarah Stephen said she contacted the City of Robinson, which is using the system, to find out how they use the service. Stephen said her first thought was to use the service for boil orders in the city. However, after exploring the capabilities of the service, she sees more avenues it could provide – such as reporting a street light that went out.
“They (Robinson officials) said they were very happy with it,” Stephen said. “It stopped a lot of repeat calls about the same thing.”
Stephen said the office has had several calls asking when recycling week would be, for example.
She said at first the service would be limited to informing residents about things like power outages and boil orders that would be distributed by herself or Gary Wright, zoning administrator for Altamont.
“So, if a supervisor calls one of us in the middle of the night and says, ‘Hey, we have a power outage or a water leak,’ we can put it out right away by either computer or cell phone,” said Stephen. “It’s easier though through a computer.”
“So, it sends information out and you get nothing back,” Milleville questioned Stephen.
“That’s right. They cannot respond to our text,” she said.
Stephen said they would need a larger staff to monitor incoming texts if they should decide to expand the capabilities of the service.
She said the service has an initial set-up fee of $1,600 and an annual fee of $3,200. The service is scheduled to start in approximately a month or after staff training is complete.
Once the service is officially launched, the city website will display an infographic where residents can sign on to receive the text messages.
Mayor Jason Rippetoe said the cost would be split between all departments.
In another matter, the council approved a new contract with CLEAN Uniform Company at a negotiated 3% increase. They also approved a resolution authorizing an agreement for the south sanitary sewer lift station main replacement between the city and Curry and Associates for engineering services and R & H Plumbing and Heating for installation.
During commissioners’ reports, Slingerland said several water leaks were fixed throughout the city and the city’s water level is back to normal.
Commissioner Tayler Polk expressed his concern about residents not being able to pay city utilities online. Stephen said to accept credit cards online there would be a 2% or 3% upcharge to the customer, depending on the type of card used.
“If you had a $300 utility bill, that would be rather costly,” Stephen said.
Polk said he thought some people wouldn’t mind paying the extra cost if they were out of town and needed to pay their utility bill online.
Rippetoe discussed the fine tuning of plans for the city’s South Point subdivision south of town. He said the plans should be finished before the next city council meeting on Feb. 28.
He also said he would like to explore updating the city’s website. He was impressed with the Effingham County Chamber website and would like to see a website that is more modernized.
“Hopefully, we can design a website with modules that we can modify on our own to input information,” Rippetoe said.
“This would be a good time to change it,” Milleville said.
Stephen gave an update on the amount of income collected from tree harvesting on city property that requested by Commissioner Michael Walker during the last city council meeting. She said so far the tree harvesting has generated income in the amount of $43,646.41.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.