Members of the Altamont City Council voted 4-0 on their final meeting of the year Monday night to accept a bid made by Korte and Luitjohan of Highland for the amount of $148,370 to make raw pump station improvements.
The raw pump station improvements have been on the radar for some time, according to Commissioner Todd Slingerland.
Slingerland said. “This project would move the pumps up out of the well.”
Currently the pumps are underwater and a costly project for the city to hire divers to go down to make repairs or evaluate any problems that might need repair. The renovations would place the pumps above water. Last year the city paid divers to go into the well. They found a valve that could not be repaired.
Slingerland asked City Clerk and Treasurer Sarah Stephen if the figures calculated was for the entire pump station project. Stephen told Slingerland it would cover the complete cost of the project including the pumps, electrical, pipe connections and installation. The original pump installation was made in the 1970s according to Slingerland.
A portion of the cost of the project Slingerland said would be coming out of the forestry revenue generated from harvesting trees at the Altamont water reservoir. He said he was also looking into see how much was available from a pool of money held back for bond payments.
“We still have seven years left to pay (on the bonds) and as of right now have we have four years in reserve,” Slingerland said. “The way it was set up is that if something went wrong we could still make our bond payments. We’ve been staying ahead of the game and adding more to the reserve.”
He said the money in reserve could be used to pay what the timber money did not cover.
“Have we got any payment off of the timber money?” Commissioner Polk asked Stephen.
Stephen said the city so far has received $28,670 for timber harvested off of city property.
Slingerland said he felt like that figure would double in the future.
He said timber sales and reserved money to pay for bonds were just a couple of examples of how to pay the $148,370 for the project.
“What happens if we use this (money reserved to pay the bonds) and something happens? Polk asked Slingerland.
“The only things we have left to go are the raw pumps and clarifier for the upgrade we were supposed to have finished six years ago,” said Slingerland.
“This is the last biggest expense that is getting ready to hit us. Once we finish this, repairs should drop significantly.”
Polk asked Slingerland how much the repair of the remaining clarifier would cost.
“Possibly in the neighborhood of $50 to $80,000. We’ve been nursing that (clairifer) too over the years,” Slingerland said.
During commissioner reports, Dan Milleville reported the Gilbert Park mole count total remains at 12.
Mayor Jason Rippetoe reported to council members he bought pizza for Mrs Schnarre’s 2nd grade class at the Altamont Lutheran Interparish School for naming B & O Point Road in the new South Point subdivision. He said he would bring pizza to Mrs. Steppe 6th grade class at ALIS in the near future for naming Rocket Road and Wildcat Way.
Commissioner Michael Walker was not present at Monday’s meeting.
In other board action, the council approved a payment to Milano and Grunloh Engineers for design engineering of the Northwest sanitary sewer project in the amount of $20,000.
Council members approved a resolution authorizing the sale of a 2007 Dodge Charger used by the Altamont Police Department.
Sarah Stephen said the vehicle would be sold at auction next year. The approval of a ordinance authorizing the execution of a TIF agreement with TJRS properties was tabled.
