ALTAMONT — Altamont city employees will see a 5% pay increase retroactive to June 1. Meanwhile, officials continue to discuss an increase in water rates.
Members of the Altamont City Council decided after an executive session on Monday to increase city workers’ pay. The council makes a payroll review annually on June 1.
Council members also revisited the discussion of a possible water rate increase.
Commissioner Todd Slingerland told council members that the water department’s fiscal year budget for 2022 indicates a loss if a water increase is not approved.
Slingerland said an infrastructure fee that the water department usually depends upon for income is going to engineering fees for water line development. He and Vaughn Voelker, superintendent of the water department, discussed future project expenses this year that would also affect the budget expenses. In addition, Slingerland said the cost of treatment chemicals were going up.
“Basically, with everything going up, we’re going to be running a shortage,” Slingerland said. “We lost over 10 ½ million gallons of water last year.”
He said in comparison the city lost over 11 million gallons of water in 2019 and over 12.5 million gallons in 2020.
“As we get better at finding and fixing leaks, our water loss should come down,” said Slingerland.
Slingerland said water department personnel have been busy locating utility lines for the company running fiber optics through town.
“Some of those leaks can be very tough and expensive to fix,” Mayor Jason Rippetoe said. “Sometimes, you have a leak and it’s under a road or sidewalk, then you’re cutting into the road or sidewalk, causing repair costs for road or sidewalk above it.”
Commissioner Michael Walker questioned the amount the water department would be receiving in tree harvesting money.
Slingerland said the money they are to receive this year and next year would be less, because the plan is to cut smaller portions of the forest the next time.
“It doesn’t sound like money we can count on,” Walker said.
Slingerland is proposing the city increase water rates by at least 3%. He said the increase would be to city customers using more than 1,000 gallons of water a month. Slingerland noted that Beecher City raised its rates by 10%, while Commissioner Tayler Polk said St. Elmo, a Fayette County Water customer, also raised its rates by 10%.
In another matter, Commissioner Dan Milleville opened a preliminary discussion on the possibility of offering commercial advertising signs for the baseball diamonds at Gilbert Park.
He said the signs would be 3-by-6 feet and proposed guidelines include council approval of the advertising design, establishing a cost per calendar year, sign placement, sign material, payment requirements to include removal of a sign if payment isn’t received within a specified time, and a requirement for the advertiser to obtain a city permit to place the sign.
“These are for thought. These are only for discussion,” Milleville said.
Rippetoe said the Altamont Youth Sports Commission would be selling the advertising for the signs. Robert Durbin, representing the commission, attended the meeting to answer questions about the signs.
Durbin said it would be up to the council on how to proceed with the project. He said the council could leave some of the responsibilities of approving the signs to the commission.
In other matters, the council:
• Approved a resolution for the Effingham County Fair parade to take place July 31 with a rain date of Aug. 6.
• Approved a sign variance to allow the placement of a larger real estate sign on 300th Street.
• Accepted a bid and awarded a contract to Kamadulski Excavating and Grading for $282,179.90 for the South Point Subdivision sanitary sewer installation.
• Accepted a bid and awarded a contract to Marxman Excavating for $40,786 for a water main extension project in South Point Subdivision.
• Accepted a bid and awarded a contract to Kieffer Bros Construction for $176,710.50 for street and drainage improvements for South Point Subdivision.
• Approve the appointment of Jeff Simpson to fill an open vacancy on the zoning board.
• Approved an advertisement for bids for the complete demolition of all property structures at 301 North Main Street and 301 South Edwards Street.
• Approved a payment to BHMG in the amount of $13,401.50 for installation of supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems split between the electric and water departments. Commissioner Michael Walker said $7,441.50 of the payment approved by the council would be the final payment for the electric department SCADA system, however, there is more work to do on the water SCADA system. The water department’s share of the payment was $5,960.
• Awarded a bid and contract to Visu-Sewer of East St. Louis for $86,360 for a sewer and manhole lining project, starting near Altamont Grade School to the sewer lagoons.
