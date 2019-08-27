Members of the Altamont City Council and interested citizens learn more details about a $500,000 block grant during a public hearing Monday evening. The City of Altamont is applying for the block grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development. From left are James Patrick of South Central Illinois Regional Planning and Development Commission, Altamont City Commissioners Dan Milleville and Tayler Polk, Altamont Mayor Jason Rippetoe, Altamont City Clerk Sarah Stephen and Commissioner Todd Slingerland.