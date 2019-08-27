ALTAMONT — A public hearing brought a group of interested citizens to Altamont City Council chamber Monday to learn more about a block grant for a sewer replacement project the city is applying for through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
James Patrick of South Central Illinois Regional Planning and Development Commission and Nick Burrus of Milano and Grunloh Engineers, Effingham, were on hand to answer questions about the proposed block grant application.
The grant, if approved by the DCEO, would give the City of Altamont $500,000 for a proposed sewer replacement project. The area in need of sewer replacement is in the northwest portion of Altamont.
Each person attending the hearing was given a map marking the area of the proposed sewer replacement and a breakdown of expenses.
One resident was concerned the boundary line indicated on the map would go straight through his back yard and, therefore, tear up his property.
“Anything inside the green line would be a part of the project,” Patrick said. “A majority of the work is on the alleys and some on the edge of the road.”
“As with any construction project, there may be something out of the ordinary come up,” Patrick said.
Another resident was concerned about the possibility of a sewer rate increase.
“We don't perceive increasing the sewer rate for hopefully as long as I'm on this board, unless something drastic happens.” said Altamont Commissioner Todd Slingerland.
Some of the expenses included in the $500,000 block grant include $306,600 for removal and replacement of 5,110 linear feet of sewer lines, $37,500 for 75 sanitary sewer taps, $5,000 for seeding and mulching and $32,000 estimated for driveway removal and replacement.
During a council meeting following the hearing, Commissioner Tayler Polk asked Patrick and Burrus how long it would take before the council will know whether or not the city would be awarded the block grant since the application is due to be submitted by Aug. 29.
“Last year they didn't have many applications and it took almost three months to give out a list of who received it,” Burrus said. “If they have to go through a lot of applications, it could be anywhere from four to six months.”
“It all depends upon how many applications they've got,” he added.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a roadside fundraiser request by Altamont Lions Club for its Candy Day to be held on Saturday, Sept. 7.
• Approved a roadside fundraiser request by Effingham Knights of Columbus for its Tootsie Roll Drive Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20 and 21.
• Approved a payment of $93,000 to Neumann Company Contractors for painting the Altamont city water tower.
• Approved a first-estimated payment to Kieffer Brothers Construction for the amount of $140,854.95 for the West Division Street project. The total estimated cost of the project is $687,716.66. There is also an additional engineering cost not included in the total estimated construction project amount.
