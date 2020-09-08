A vehicle caught fire following an accident in Altamont early Tuesday morning.
According to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office, Justice A. Beck, 17, of Altamont, was driving a 2002 blue Chevrolet east on 900th Ave., about 4/10 of a mile east of South Main Street, when the vehicle exited the curve too fast and Beck lost control in the roadway. The vehicle skidded out of control, left the roadway to the right and crossed a residential yard. The front of the vehicle then struck a tree and the driver's side, rear of the vehicle then hit a utility pole. The vehicle came to rest upright on it wheels, facing southeast in the yard. The accident occurred at 12:03 a.m.
The engine compartment caught fire shortly after the crash and Altamont Fire Protection District and City of Altamont Electric Department responded to the scene.
Beck and a passenger, Brandon M. Bryan, 21, of Effingham, were taken to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital. Beck reported injuries but they weren't immediately evident while Bryan suffered incapacitating injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
Beck was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and no valid driver's license.
