ALTAMONT — The Altamont City Council has accepted a bid of $78,855 from J.B. Esker and Sons Inc. Concrete Construction Company for a concrete surface road to replace the existing asphalt road on Carriage Lane between the new Jack Flash truckstop and Carriage House Event Center. Construction on Carriage Lane is expected to start later this year.
Bids were submitted to the council to resurface 263 feet of Carriage Lane and construct a ditch in the alley. Effingham Asphalt submitted two unsuccessful bids. One for an asphalt surface at $57,841.10 and concrete surface for $89,562.00. Project costs will be paid with tax revenue generated from the Altamont Business District. Jack Flash and McDonald’s are the only businesses in the business district.
In other business, council members approved a mosquito larviciding agreement with Effingham County Health Department at a cost of $845.
The council approved a sign variance for the new Jack Flash truckstop. The variance modifies the computation of a sign area allowance from 300 square feet to 1,250 square feet and allows for a free-standing sign variance from 20 feet high to 46 feet high.
The plan for the Jack Flash building includes several signs along the front and one sign on the north end of the building. Two free-standing signs are also expected to be erected on the Jack Flash property.
During the public comments segment of the meeting, council member Terry Plowman asked the council to revisit allowing UTVs or side-by-sides on Altamont streets. Council members agreed to revisit the issue after the COVID-19 shelter-in-place restrictions are lifted.
