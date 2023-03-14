LOS ANGELES — Neoga native Allie Keck is getting notoriety already since rocking her blind audition in the second week of NBC’s “The Voice” season 23 on Monday.
Keck, 28, earned the chair turns of Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton, automatically advancing her to the next round of the music competition. But all four judges had complimentary comments of Keck’s performance of “Paris Ooh La La” by Grace Potter.
Keck chose Clarkson as her coach after she praised her performance calling her “killer voice” a “powerhouse.”
“You can project more than anybody else who has come out on this stage,” said Clarkson.
She also compared the 2012 Neoga High School graduate’s talents to Janis Joplin and Ann Wilson.
Country singer Blake Shelton said, “Somebody on this show that rocks!”
Although he didn’t turn, Chance the Rapper told Keck she sounds “literally, like an electric guitar” and Niall Horan lamented not turning, saying he will “live to regret this.”
“It was absolutely rockin’ out there,” he added.
Those who listened to Allie Keck perform in the Effingham area were already aware of her vocal abilities. Keck left her small town roots to pursue her passion for music, songwriting and performing six years ago, just four days after she graduated from Illinois State University in 2016.
Her father insisted she get a college degree first before she moved to Nashville to follow her dream.
“She didn’t question me too much as I always wanted something for her to fall back on if music didn’t work out,” said Brad Keck. “Now she realizes no one can ever take her degree away from her. It gave her the maturity to handle the situations and opportunities she is experiencing now.”
By day, Allie Keck worked as a real estate agent and luxury apartment leasing agent for her own financial stability. At night, she played gigs and wrote songs and music. She said the real estate market helped her meet fellow musicians.
Now she’s pursuing music full time. But her interest in music began long before moving to Nashville.
Allie was always singing from about age 4, according to her parents.
“Like many Neoga kids, she was impacted by (Neoga teachers) Mr. (Doug) and Mrs. (Joni) McClure through the school spring sings, Christmas programs, band, musicals and plays and the Variety Show,” said her mother, Leah Keck.
“It was the annual band Variety Show where she started to spread her wings and realized she enjoyed live performing,” said Brad Keck.
Allie Keck said the pivotal moment also might have been a visit to The Music City as a teenager.
“I visited there when was I was 15,” said Keck. “I saw all these performers, and I realized that was something that people did every night. It was mind-blowing to me.”
Back home, Allie Keck said auditioning for competitions in the area was just something she did growing up.
“And in Nashville, you get a lot more opportunities and practice and confidence – so I was more ready for this opportunity,” she said of her decision to audition for The Voice.
Despite years of preparation, Allie Keck found the blind audition nerve-wracking.
“I’ve never been more nervous in my entire life,” she said. “You either do it or you don’t. I knew I had to stand up there and do the best I could – or run out the door.”
Allie Keck said before taking the stage she intended to pick Clarkson if given the opportunity.
“She was definitely my top pick,” she said. “She had been a contestant on a show like this in the past, so I wanted someone who had been both a contestant and a coach. But, Blake’s compelling arguments made it a tough call. And both of these coaches have won (several) The Voice seasons.”
Since the blind audition, the two have already started working together preparing for Battle Rounds that will begin airing March 27.
“She started mentoring me right away. She’s wonderful,” Keck said of Clarkson. “She’s very genuine and she’s a real person.
The final winner of The Voice gets a record deal with Republic Records.
“That would change my life,” said Allie Keck. “I make a living singing other people’s songs. And it would be really, really nice to sing my own songs and be able to make a living. I’ve written and released five singles.”
Allie Keck’s parents said they’ve always been supportive of anything she wanted to try — and they’ve seen her take rejection and handle it gracefully.
“So, we’re all in,” said Leah Keck. “All we can do is thank everyone in the area who has supported her over the years. She has a following when she comes back to the area and people reach out to find her when they are traveling to Nashville. We are grateful.”
The community reaction and social media explosions have been overwhelming to the small-town family.
“Nashville is known for country music, but you can find all kinds of genres and she has worked hard to develop her range,” said Leah Keck. “Many have seen her over the years, but I don’t think they were expecting her to come out belting a rock song.”
In preparation for the Battle Rounds, the coaches dedicate themselves to developing their team of artists, giving them advice and sharing the secrets of their success. During the Battle Rounds, the coaches will put two of their own team members against each other to sing the same song together, according to The Voice representative.
The artists are vying for their coach’s confidence and decision to take them to the next round, so after each vocal battle, the coach must choose which of his or her artists will advance to the next round of competition — The Knockouts.
Regardless of how far Allie Keck goes in the competition, she is thankful for the experience.
“It will always be something that I can say I’ve done. I’ve performed under pressure and it makes you feel like you can do anything after being on a show like this,” she said
Allie Keck’s blind audition can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRzxLW_hAv0.
