LOS ANGELES – Neoga native Allie Keck may have left “The Voice” stage behind after Monday’s Battle Round, but she intends to keep writing and performing songs.
In the Battle Round, Keck was paired with Cait Martin, a singer and voice-over artist from Atlanta. Together they sang “It Must Have Been Love” by Roxette.
At the conclusion of the Battle Round, Coach Kelly Clarkson, who paired the two, took a fair amount of time to decide the winner but ultimately chose Martin to advance, ending Keck’s run in the competition.
“You are both incredible powerhouses and the crappy thing for me is that you both rose to the occasion in a completely different manner,” said Clarkson. “I love you both.”
Fellow coaches had a hard time recommending a winner, except for Chance the Rapper, who sided with Martin while still praising Keck’s performance.
“Allie you have great control,” said Chance. “It was an awesome performance. I love your tone and I love your voice a lot.”
Blake Shelton said the two “absolutely killed it – and in two different ways.”
Niall Horan called the performance “mind-blowing.”
“I was nearly pinned back in my seat. It was really what a battle should be. The harmonies were perfect,” he said.
During the blind auditions, Keck received a two-chair turn from Clarkson and Shelton, while Martin received a four-chair turn.
Keck, 28, said performing the song, “It Must Have Been Love,” reminded her of her Neoga roots.
“The song reminds me a lot of what I would hear when I was at home,” said Keck. “And singing this song does make me miss home and being with them.”
During Monday’s episode, Keck described growing up in a “tiny, tiny town” with nothing much to do, so she turned to music and learned to play different instruments. After graduating from Lake Land College and Illinois State University, she packed up and headed for Nashville, Tennessee, where’s she’s lived and worked as a real estate agent, wrote songs, and played gigs as often as she could for the past six years.
On Tuesday, Keck said she leaves the show a better performer and definitely wants to get busy writing some new music. She said the show was a learning experience.
Her social media continues to be flooded with love and support. Even Ginger Ale’s in Effingham named a drink after her, The Allie Keck, which is a sour apple Sprite with shimmer and Pop Rocks, according to its Facebook post.
“We have chosen her favorite Ginger Ale’s drink to name in her honor,” the store posted.
Her parents, Brad and Leah Keck of Neoga, said it has been an incredible journey.
“We are extremely proud of Allie and the hard work she has put into this experience,” said Leah Keck. “It’s been an incredible journey, but not for the faint of heart. It takes a lot of guts to get on national TV and pull off a great performance the way she did.”
Although she’s been labeled a “rocker” and a “powerhouse,” they note she can sing just about anything.
“So, we are hopeful this will give her more career opportunities to show off all of her vocal talents,” said Leah Keck. “She’s hoping to put out some new music soon and has made some great friends from the show.”
Brad Keck said the support Allie has received has been extraordinary.
“We would just like to thank everyone in the area for their support,” he said. “It has been overwhelming the span of impact. I have had old friends from high school, college and work reach out with support and excitement.”
Neoga Mayor Marty Hartke said on behalf of the City of Neoga, “we couldn’t be more proud of you, Allie Keck.”
“Your hard work, determination and God-given talents have taken you a long way. Thank you for proving a small-town girl can still climb to the top,” he said. “Little eyes around here look up to you. We look forward to watching you continue to grow, as we know many doors will open in your future.”
