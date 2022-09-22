ATVs have become popular for work and recreation on many farms and ranches. Unfortunately, reported cases of serious injury and death have increased along with their increased use. Most of these injuries and deaths can be attributed to improper use of ATVs. Make ATV safety a priority on your farm or ranch.
An ATV is not a toy. Children should not be permitted to operate ATVs without specialized training and then they should be allowed to only operate an ATV of an appropriate size. Contact the ATV Safety Institute to enroll in a course.
• ATVs with an engine size of 70cc to 90cc should be operated by people at least 12 years of age.
• ATVs with an engine size of greater than 90cc should only be operated by people at least 16 years of age.
• Wear appropriate riding gear: DOT-, Snell ANSI-approved helmet, goggles, gloves, over-the-ankle boots, long-sleeve shirt and long pants.
• Read owners manuals carefully.
• ATVs are not made for multiple riders. Never carry anyone else on the ATV.
• Any added attachments affect the stability, operating and braking of the ATV.
• Just because an attachment is available doesn’t mean that it can be used without increasing your risk of being injured.
• Do not operate the ATV on streets, highways or paved roads.
Inspection
• Are tires and wheels in good condition?
• Are controls and cable operational?
• Does the chain have proper slack and is it lubricated?
• Is riding gear (including a helmet) available and worn?
Information supplied by the National Safety Council’s Agricultural Division, the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS) – www.necasag.org
