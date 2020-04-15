EFFINGHAM — Gas prices are the lowest they’ve been in years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving drivers with cars all gassed up and nowhere to go.
Stay-at-home orders across the country and in Illinois have kept many motorists off the roadways, but for those essential workers who still commute to their jobs, low gas prices are a treat in what can be a bleak time.
Gina West of Louisville pumped gas into her white SUV Wednesday afternoon at Casey’s on South Banker Street, where regular gas was $1.39 a gallon. West cleans houses in Effingham and other towns for a living and has to commute to work almost every day.
“I like it. It’s great,” West said of the cheap gas. “I have to fill my tank up every other day.”
West said she doesn’t travel often this time of the year because her children are still in school, so work makes up most of her daily travels. A trip from Louisville to Effingham and back tallies up to just over 50 miles.
West said while today’s gas prices are low, she has seen even lower costs for fuel in her lifetime. She recalled a time in the 1990s when gas was as low as 84 cents a gallon.
Aside from having nowhere to travel to for entertainment or leisure, West said what has been most challenging about the pandemic is finding basic necessities, like some cleaning supplies and toilet paper.
“It’s hard finding what you want at the grocery store and especially not seeing family, like on Easter,” West said.
Over at the Casey’s General Store on South Willow Street, gas also was $1.39 for a gallon of regular.
Julie Seaton of Teutopolis was filling up her tank at the store’s station around 3 p.m. The fill-up was a pit stop on her way to work at the Illinois Department of Transportation office in Effingham.
As someone who also travels out of town for work, Seaton said she’s enjoying the ever-dipping fuel prices but recognizes there’s not much use for gas outside of traveling to work daily.
“It’s nice. I like it,” Seaton said of the low prices. “You save on gas, but there’s nowhere to go.”
Seaton also less places to travel to these days after being laid off from her second job at a motel.
According to gas price finder website GasBuddy, Pilot on North Third Street and Flying J on West Evergreen Avenue had the lowest regular gas prices as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at $1.19. The American Automobile Association reports average regular gas prices in Illinois are $1.86 per gallon, but gas prices in Effingham did not reach above $1.50 Wednesday.
The current national average for regular fuel was $1.84 as of midweek, according to AAA; at this time a year ago, AAA reported $2.83 per regular gallon as the national average.
Compared to neighboring state Indiana, the state average in Illinois as of Wednesday was 34 cents higher. Missouri’s statewide average for regular fuel on Wednesday was $1.56, 30 cents lower than Illinois’ average, according to AAA.
CNN on Wednesday reported some gas stations across the nation are selling fuel for less than $1 per gallon. The report said about 75 percent of the nation’s gas stations are selling gas for less than $2.
The lack of drivers on roadways has even prompted some auto insurance companies to offer their consumers refunds or reduced premiums. As of Wednesday, Allstate, Esurance, Farmers Insurance, GEICO, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, Progressive, State Farm and USAA have announced such offers.
