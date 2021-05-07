Mary Koberlein and Letha Frailey say their mother, Alice Frailey, is EDN Mother of the Year because of her love, dedication and perseverance.
Alice has suffered from rheumatoid arthritis since her 30s. Although it wasn’t easy, she managed the disease and motherhood with help from her husband of 47 years, Jerry, who encouraged her to keep going.
“My house was not always perfectly in order, but I did the best I could to make sure the girls were clean, fed and educated both in school and the Bible,” she said.
Alice learned that as a mother you have to keep going.
“No matter how you feel it is important to keep going and do your best to instill good values and character in your children,” she said.
Those characters and values are honesty, caring, trustworthiness, willingness to help others, and she notes most importantly, willingness to serve the Lord.
Letha said her mother’s perseverance has shown her that giving up is not an option.
“I learned that even though you don’t feel good you don’t quit,” she said.
Letha remembers her mother struggling to pick her and Mary up with her hands.
“She told me she was afraid she would drop us. She would instead pick us up with her arms,” she said.
In their essay, the sisters noted how their mother struggled when her hands hurt to teach them how to tie their shoes.
“She tried to do as much as she could when we were younger and I never felt that I missed out on anything,” said Letha.
Letha said her mother showed her love and dedication to them in the “hundreds of small things” she did for them every day like making meals, washing clothes, helping them with homework, and making them practice piano.
Now Alice enjoys spending time with her grandsons, who she babysits one or two days a week.
“She amazes me all the time with how she plays with my two boys. If they want her to get down on the floor and play, she will do it no matter how much it hurts her to try to get up and down. She doesn’t want them to miss out on anything!” said Mary.
Mary said she learned from her mother that you need to be patient, supportive, firm, and make time for fun when it comes to raising children.
Alice also teaches kindergarten Sunday School and rides the church van inviting children to church even though it is difficult for her some days.
“I want to serve the Lord in any way that I can and have really enjoyed teaching the children about Jesus,” she said.
Mary and Letha say it is an example of love she has for not only them but other children.
Alice has enjoyed seeing her daughters grow to be good and responsible and feels blessed they continue to serve the Lord.
Her faith is what Letha loves most about her mother.
“The thing I like most about my mother is her love for God and how that influenced her love for us,” she said.
An example of that, Letha said, is in how God loves us by forgiving our sins.
“Like everyone, she would get mad if we were misbehaving or had a bad attitude, but she would correct us and it was over. She stressed that she wanted us to do better and then it was water under the bridge and she never brought it up again. That kind of love and forgiveness is the best thing I like about my mother,” she said.
