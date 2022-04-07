The Effingham County Memorial Airport is closer to getting a new highway sign after airport commissioners voted this week to allow Airport Superintendent and County Highway Engineer Greg Koester to finalize the plan.
Koester received an estimate from Double D signs of Teutopolis for a new sign to place along U.S. Route 45 at Airport Road on county-owned property. He said the $12,900 estimate includes LED lighting.
Greg Koester, engineering technician and subdivision administrator for the City of Effingham, will be checking the zoning requirements and the company installing the sign is a licensed installer.
“If we do move forward with it, they are asking for 75% down to get the materials ordered,” Koester said.
Discussion on the progress of the High Flight hangar under construction at the airport was led by Airport Manager Jerry Tate.
“As of this week, they’ve been moving a lot of dirt and hauling in a lot of rock in anticipation of getting concrete trucks in,” Tate said.
Tate estimates High Flight should be able to use the new building by July. The structure is 112-by-100 feet and 37 feet, 3 inches high. It is big enough to house small jet aircraft.
Airport Commission Chairman Q. Anthony Siemer asked Tate whether or not they had someone in place to fill the space left by High Flight after they move to their new building. Tate said there is one individual interested in storing their aircraft in the space left by High Flight, however it was not confirmed.
“That is only tentative. I don’t have anyone knocking on the door just yet,” said Tate. “I don’t expect that hangar to be empty very long.”
The commissioners were introduced to a new representative from Hanson Engineering who will now be working with the commission on aviation related projects for the airport. Aviation Project Engineer Jeff Olson gave an update on the environmental assessment for the runway 29 extension project. The runway extension will add 900 feet to the existing runway 29 allowing for larger jet aircraft to safely land at the Effingham airport.
“We received comments back from the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and a lot of them were very minor,” Olson said. “What I am ultimately reporting is that we had really good comments back from the FAA and I expect we will be able to answer all of their comments and get a final approval back.”
He said they will now send the airport’s responses back to the FAA. He said they should hear something back from the FAA in approximately five months.
Discussions continued on a future nested T-hangar construction project. Koester said the hangar access pavement design would be developed by Hanson and local architect for the actual hangar construction. He said the idea would be to finalize a set of plans that local contractors can bid on.
Airport Commissioner Ken Wohltman said there were several options to consider when it came to constructing nested T-hangars such as ramp payment material and what thicknesses they would need. He also discussed the exterior finish of the hangar.
He said by constructing a nested T-hangar building there would be a cost savings in pavement costs because the length of the building would not be as long.
Wohltman said he would be coming up with an estimated cost of the project for the May commission meeting.
“I don’t have any doubt eight T-hangars will fill up immediately,” Tate said. “The big picture is to have two rows of eight at some point.”
Tate said in the future he would like to see the old 12 aircraft capacity hangar come down after the new nested T-hangars are built to make room for possibly larger hangars for corporate use.
