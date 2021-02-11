EFFINGHAM — A developer is converting a former bank building in downtown Effingham as a new space for creatives and entrepreneurs to work. The site could also host short-term guests in upstairs lofts, if the city council approves.
The Exchange is a coworking space being developed on the corner of Banker Street and Jefferson Avenue in the former First National Bank building.
In addition to the coworking space, which is set for a quiet opening on March 1, the building has loft-style apartments on its second floor. While three are being rented out right now, the city’s Plan Commission on Tuesday gave the thumbs up to the project’s developer, Michael Brummer, to list the units as short-term rentals on sites such as AirBnB and Vrbo.
“Airbnbs are great for downtown Effingham,” Brummer said. “I like to have a lively, vibrant downtown.”
Brummer wants the building, particularly its first floor, to be a place that fosters community.
The Plan Commission, which is made up of developers, builders and business owners, shared his enthusiasm for the idea.
“I think it’s a good project,” said Plan Commission Chairman Brian Hayes.
The sentiment was echoed by City Administrator Steve Miller in an interview.
“I think it’s a good use,” Miller said. “Especially, with events that take place in the summertime … Having a place like this to stay is good.”
The city council is scheduled to discuss and vote on whether to approve the short-term rentals on Tuesday.
The lofts are only half of the equation at the former bank, with the coworking space on the first floor being the driving force of the project.
“The whole idea is to create a space where people enjoy coming to work,” he said. “How do you get people interacting with each other is one of the biggest questions.”
While he wants to experiment, Brummer said that could mean happy hours, member events, yoga, and community boards for people in the space to post questions or requests.
“I want to roll out slow,” said Brummer, who has already invited some friends to work in the space to see how people use it as he adds the finishing touches.
While some things — the building’s infrastructure and purpose — are decided, there are others that are still in flux. Membership structure won’t be final until the opening, but Brummer knows it will be a menu of monthly fees, with some allowing visitors a few visits per month, some allowing unrestricted access, and some dedicated office rentals.
The space itself was designed to reflect the history of the building.
“Once we exposed the brick upstairs, we knew that was a winner,” said the project’s architect, Kevin Grewe. “It has a richness to it. Some of the masonry is a little patchwork. You might see a filled-in fireplace, but that adds to its character.”
Grewe is a friend of Brummer’s from college and the two shared responsibility for the aesthetics of the space, which are striking when you first walk in. Grewe said the view from the doors is his favorite in the building.
“You can see the flex spaces, the floor, the vault,” Grewe said. Because the building is a former bank, Grewe wanted to ensure the former vault was incorporated. “It’s a Batcave type of thing.”
While Grewe handled the architecture, Brummer handled much of the interior features. In the entryway, Brummer and a few friends laid a floor made of actual pennies. To get to the vault, a visitor has to pass by a large sign made of actual moss, preserved and mounted by Brummer.
Though he helped design the space — and owns the building — Brummer pointed out that the project was created by a community of people already around him.
“I couldn’t have done it without help from so many people, so I don’t think it is fair to take the credit,” he said in an email.
Though renovating a building would usually be hard enough, COVID-19 does provide some obstacles, with Brummer needing to account for lining the space with hand sanitizer, wipes, and making sure to have a rigorous cleaning schedule.
“The biggest thing with coworking in general is that it has adaptive space,” Brummer said. “Making sure spaces are more private and can be removed from each other.”
The Exchange is not Effingham’s first coworking space. Axis@109 West was another coworking space that opened in October of 2019. After a little over a year of operation, the space shut its doors.
“I think timing was obviously a challenge,” said Chamber of Commerce President Norma Lansing, who was involved in leading the collaborative endeavor. The COVID-19 pandemic began just a few months into Axis’ existence.
“I’m sure we’ll get back to it,” said Lansing. “We still think we have a good idea.”
Lansing added that her biggest takeaway from starting Axis was that a space is not enough, but that building up a support system and a network of people would be the key.
Brummer hopes to build a community at The Exchange that does just that.
More information about The Exchange can be found on Facebook and Instagram at the handle “EXCHANGE1890.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.