The Effingham Fire Department was dispatched to the Villas of Holly Brook, 904 West Evergreen Ave., at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for a report of an air conditioner on fire. There were no injuries.
Effingham Assistant Fire Chief Matt Kulesza said the fire was located in the center courtyard of the property and Holly Brook employees used a fire extinguisher to put it out.
“They had most of it out by the time we arrived on the scene,” Kulesza said.
Firefighters disconnected the power to the air conditioning unit then applied water and foam to cool the unit down.
Kulesza said members of the Effingham Police Department also responded to the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.