GREENUP — The Cumberland High School Art Club is reaching out to younger students as a way to expose them to art and raise money for the school’s club at the same time.
The new program was supposed to begin in January, but the forecast of inclement weather caused it to be canceled. So this month the Kids Create: After School Art Program kicked off with plans to have something every month until the school year ends.
Wendy Peters has been teaching art for 12 years, and has been the Cumberland Art Club sponsor for 10 years. But in mid-February, she and her high school art students guided grade schoolers on a project that the students in grades kindergarten through five created.
Peters described the recent project as a heart silhouette painting on a 9-by-12 canvas board. Each student started by choosing a word or a short quote for the center of the heart. They were allowed to use templates or freehand their designs.
Once the quote was added to the canvas board, the student went over it with a Sharpie. A heart template is then placed over the top of the words and acrylic paint is used to add the background design. A sponge could be used to make the background or a pencil eraser for the dots, said Peters.
The young art students are grouped by age with all the supplies they need set up at the tables. The high school students assist those who need it.
Eleven-year-old Lillian Koester, a fifth grader at Cumberland schools, worked swiftly on her canvas paint project and said she planned to bring it home and hang it up in her room.
Koester was among 38 students who signed up for the Kids Create.
“I think this is fun,” said Lillian, who is the daughter of Brian and Kayla Koester.
Kennedy Claybaugh, a third grader, eagerly took to the canvas with paint and lettering and is already looking forward to the March project.
“It’s just fun,” said Kennedy, who is the daughter of Shawn and Jennifer Claybaugh. “I paid for the whole semester and I don’t want to waste that money.”
The Kids Create costs $20 per individual class or $60 for the semester. For now, there is a cap of 50 students for the semester. Peters gets as many high school students as are available, but she said some will be busy with sports or the musical.
One of Peters' former high school students, Lindsey Zike, now a student at Eastern Illinois University studying Art Education, helped her develop the idea. Funds raised from Kids Create will go toward a field trip the high school Art Club will take to Eastern Illinois University called “Love for the Arts.” It will help pay for transportation, food and T-shirts. Otherwise, students must pay their own way.
“I don’t like to try to sell things as a fundraiser. Other groups do this and I feel like it starts to exhaust the community,” said Peters. “Plus, I like to do fundraisers that relate to my group, such as an art class for the art club.”
The idea for hosting the grade school came about because the school did not have an actual art program, so this provides those students some art education.
“Now that there is an art program, we want to continue the idea, because I like the idea of continuity between the buildings — having my high school students teach and assist with Kids Create. This hopefully will get the younger kids excited and interested in art and help to continue to build the program.”
Rachel Starwalt is the Art Club’s vice president. The junior plans to study cosmetology after graduation, then attend Millikin University to study musical theater. Her dream is to work in a salon by day and theater by night.
“If I am not on stage, I would love to be backstage doing hair and makeup for the actors,” said Starwalt, the daughter of Eric and Kim Starwalt of Toledo.
Until that time comes, Starwalt hopes to be a role model for younger students and help them find their dreams.
“I hope to encourage the students at CMS to explore their imagination, and to join Art Club when they enter high school,” said Starwalt.
Cumberland High School senior Grace Osborne, of Greenup, wants to be a postal worker after graduation. However, art could be a side job in the future. She serves as the president of the Art Club.
“Hopefully, the students will embrace their ability to create and will consider taking art classes in high school and maybe even consider joining the CHS Art Club,” said Osborne, who is the daughter of John and Eleanor Osborne.
Starwalt said she likes it that any student can be in Art Club to express their creativity, whether they are enrolled in an art class or not.
“Teaching is a new experience for me. However, I aspire to influence young students the way Mrs. Peters has influenced me,” said Starwalt.
“It is so important that we encourage and nurture young artists in school,” added Starwalt. “Artistic professions are often overlooked, but I hope to advocate for young artists and their aspirations.”
Osborne wants to help younger students be able to properly express themselves through art. She said Art Club is a judgement-free zone.
“It’s a very welcoming and loving club that I am glad to be a part of,” she said.
Peters said her introduction to art classes are rotated through different types of medium to help a student find their strengths and passions.
“I love all aspects of art and I am able to share that passion with students,” said Peters. “I get to help inspire and encourage them to be creative. For many, it is an outlet from other frustrating areas in their lives. I love that I am able to provide them with a safe space to express themselves.”
