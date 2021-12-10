The Effingham County Health Department on Friday announced the COVID-related death of an unvaccinated individual in their 70s. This death brings the number of confirmed COVID-related deaths in this county to 110.
Since the beginning of August, when the delta surge started in Effingham County, there have been 36 confirmed deaths; 26 were unvaccinated while 10 were vaccinated.
The Effingham County Health Department also announced 106 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from Monday through Thursday; when added to the 65 reported on Monday, the seven-day total is 171.
The Illinois Region 6, 7-day rolling test positivity increased to 8.8% through Dec. 7, with Effingham County at 8.3% for the same period. ICU availability in our region is at 15%, still well below the 20% warning level.
Many will have heard about the new COVID variant omicron. Scientists and public health officials are learning more about this variant every day.
• How easily does Omicron spread? The Oomicron variant likely will spread more easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and how easily omicron spreads compared to delta remains unknown. CDC expects that anyone with omicron infection can spread the virus to others, even if they are vaccinated or don’t have symptoms.
• Will omicron cause more severe illness? More data are needed to know if omicron infections, and especially reinfections and breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated, cause more severe illness or death than infection with other variants.
• Will vaccines work against omicron? Current vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths due to infection with the omicron variant. However, breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated are likely to occur. With other variants, like delta, vaccines have remained effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. The recent emergence of omicron further emphasizes the importance of vaccination and boosters.
• Will treatments work against omicron? Scientists are working to determine how well existing treatments for COVID-19 work. Based on the changed genetic make-up of omicron, some treatments are likely to remain effective while others may be less effective.
This means that our advice does not change and the best way to prevent the spread of this new variant is vaccination, getting a booster shot, and wearing a mask indoors and in crowds.
COVID vaccine appointments can be booked at effcohealth.org .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.