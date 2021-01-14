SPRINGFIELD – Teutopolis native Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) was sworn in on Wednesday as the new state representative for the 109th District.
“I am humbled to be selected to work on behalf of our area to represent the values and concerns of the good families and businesses in my southeastern Illinois district,” said Niemerg. “We have a lot of work to do to change direction and reform the budgeting process, address the pension crisis, and help create a jobs growth environment for the families of our state with common-sense tax policies.”
The oldest of five children, Niemerg graduated from Teutopolis High School in 2002 and then received his bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University. Niemerg was a senior claims adjuster with 12 years of experience for Country Financial.
Niemerg and his wife Trina and their children reside in rural Dieterich in Effingham County. They are members of the St. Isidore Catholic Parish and they attend St. Aloysius Church.
Niemerg is a fiscal conservative focused on reducing taxes and fighting for limited government and pension reform to spur the growth of business and jobs in his district and all of Illinois. He is pro-life and he will protect Second Amendment rights.
“I plan to host satellite office hours around the district to make it easier for people to meet with me and my legislative staff to discuss their concerns and ideas,” Niemerg added. “I encourage people to connect with me through my state web site (https://RepNiemerg.com), on Facebook, and you may sign up for my electronic newsletter to receive updates on legislative activities and state government programs.”
The 109th District includes all or portions of nine counties: Clay, Edwards, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence, Richland, Wabash, Wayne, and White.
The district office will be located at 107 W. Main St. in Teutopolis.
