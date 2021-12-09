State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, announced his plans to run for a second term in the Illinois House on Wednesday, pledging to continue fighting for people in his district and in others throughout central and southern Illinois.
Niemerg, who now represents the 107th district, will move into the 102nd District for the 2022 election. The new district maintains much of his base in the eastern part of Effingham County, including Dieterich, and Wheeler and Newton and other parts of Jasper County.
However, instead of having counties more in line with the southern part of the state – such as Clay, Richland, Wabash and White – the district now contains a large portion of east-central Illinois near (but not including) Champaign-Urbana. It covers parts or all of Champaign, Vermilion, Edgar, Coles, Clark, Cumberland, Crawford and Lawrence counties.
Regardless of the make-up of his new district, Niemerg promises to remain active in the General Assembly. His proclivity for filing bills — 55 of them in his first term, more than double any other freshman legislator — is something that he says will remain strong if he wins reelection.
“I’m just a normal, working-class individual,” Niemerg said. “I look at this as an honor and a privilege to be serving in the Illinois legislature and to be serving as a state representative. Coming from a working-class family, to have this opportunity is so important and it’s so important to me and the folks I represent. I must do everything I can. I must work as hard as I can day and night to represent them in Springfield.”
Niemerg is focused on the traditional Republican bedrocks of low taxes, balanced budgets and limited government, along with more timely issues the state party is focused on for 2022: pension and ethics reform, restoring parental notification for abortions and public safety.
His campaign has made a big issue out of eliminating COVID-19 vaccination mandates for people, pledging to fight for the right to refuse the vaccine on religious — or other — grounds.
“It comes down to an individual’s decision to sit down with their doctor or family member, to have that discussion and decide if the COVID-19 vaccine is right for them,” Niemerg said. “If this vaccine were completely optional, I believe you’d see vaccination rates go up. There’s something inherent in Americans that we sit back and say, ‘If a governmental edict comes down, there’s automatic red flags, especially if it’s something new such as the COVID-19 vaccine.’”
Recently, Niemerg combined his advocacy for the unvaccinated with his prolific bill-filing tendencies to compose the Freedom Act, a bill which would prevent the state from discriminating against any who refuses the COVID-19 vaccination for whatever reason. He said unvaccinated people were being discriminated against due to their decision not to get the vaccine.
“If you walk into an establishment and have to have a vaccine card, that’s a form of discrimination,” Niemerg said. “If you have to be vaccinated in order for terms of employment to have a job or to keep a job, that’s discrimination. If you are having to pay your own medical expenses as a result of refusal of a COVID-19 vaccine, that’s discrimination.”
Yet he says he’s not "anti-vaccine." Rather, he wants the state to look at a wide range of options — including vaccines — to help mitigate the damage the virus has caused to people.
“We need to look at everything,” Niemerg said. “We need to look at immunizations, vaccines, (monoclonal) antibodies and we need to have a multitude of tools in our arsenal to use against COVID-19. It’s serious and we need to take it as such, but to have a one-size-fits-all ideology where you must get vaccinated or you will have to pay your own health care expenses or get terminated from your position, that’s unacceptable.”
As the calendar shifts toward 2022, Niemerg is hopeful about the potential of his fellow Republicans to make gains in the legislature and the executive branch in Illinois. Still, the ghosts of the prior election — the one that brought him into office — remain. Among Niemerg’s many bills include those that would strengthen voter identification laws in the state, part of a wide-ranging and aggressive Republican response to the events of the 2020 election.
He feels it’s an important issue for his constituents, mainly Republicans who voted for Donald Trump. He also believes there was fraud in the 2020 race — something for which there is no evidence.
He demurred when asked who won the 2020 presidential election.
“That’s an interesting question,” Niemerg said. “I obviously supported Trump thoroughly. I believe there was election fraud in the 2020 election but I can’t say either way.”
Niemerg was placed in the same district as Rep. Chris Miller, R-Oakland, with whom he teamed up with to send a letter to Miller’s wife, U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of the 15th Congressional District, asking her to object to the election results on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Jan. 6 during the counting of the Electoral College totals. Chris Miller will run in the 101st District in 2022.
Regardless of the district in which he runs, Niemerg definitely won’t remain quiet in a potential second term. He sees it as a duty for him to speak for his district, and while he’ll have to meet new constituents for this election, he says he’ll stand up for them and everyone throughout central and southern Illinois.
“All too often our voices are stifled in the General Assembly as conservatives,” Niemerg said. “It’s time that as conservatives here in southeast Illinois that we stand up against what’s going on in the state of Illinois and at least have a voice in Springfield for what’s happening. That’s what I feel like is my duty as a state representative and it’s an honor and a privilege to do that to propose the legislation that reflects my district and to push back against the establishment and the radical left in Springfield."
