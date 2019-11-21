EFFINGHAM – Although the city council has approved the legal sale of recreational cannabis in Effingham, there are still plenty of steps that need to be taken before purchases can be made after the Illinois law takes effect Jan. 1.
City Administrator Steve Miller said the next step is to have the city make a determination of cannabis business establishment locations.
This would include zoning, special-use permits if needed, and the rules and regulations pertaining to the time, place, manner and number of business establishments.
“Included will be the minimum distances from cannabis establishments to locations that the city deems sensitive,” said Miller.
Green Thumb Industries has requested to sell adult-use recreational cannabis, which was approved 3-2 on Tuesday. It has been selling medical cannabis in Effingham for three years.
The company says it is ready to transition from solely medical into medical and recreational now that Illinois will make using cannabis for adults legal in January.
“We will remain at our existing location,” said Dina Rollman, senior vice president for government and regulatory affairs with GTI. “We have obtained state approval to do same-site sales there for medical and adult use.”
GTI officials hope everything will fall into place by Jan. 1.
Miller said it might take longer, as the proposed regulations will still need to be presented to the Plan Commission and City Council on Jan. 10 and Jan. 17, respectively.
The city can collect 3 percent tax revenue on recreational cannabis. GTI estimated the revenue could top $1 million in annual sales. Revenue won’t be seen in Effingham until July at the earliest, Miller said.
In other matters this week, the council set its tentative levy.
The annual tax levy was discussed for the upcoming fiscal year. The city has proposed to levy 2.5 percent more than it received last year.
Miller said the tentative levy amount is expected to be $3.7 million. The 2.5 percent increase is estimated to bring almost $92,000 more than it received last year.
If the tentative levy is approved and estimated correctly based on the equalized assessed valuation, the city’s actual tax rate used to calculate the proposed levy would be lowered from 1.30633 to 1.2663.
“This equates to an estimated $91,833 more than received last year,” said Miller. “The amount is less than the city’s cost of inflation; therefore, the city is relying on other funds such as sales tax, Tax Increment Finance (TIF), and Business District sales tax to operate the city.”
The levy amount doesn’t include the library’s levy. It is proposing to receive nearly $32,000 more than last year.
In other matters, the council:
• Approved to enter a collective bargaining agreement with the local Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 209. The contract is for a three-year period with a 3 percent wage increase each year. The FOP ratified the contract on Oct. 25. Miller said the numbers weren’t shared by the union on the exact vote, but said it was approved by the union. The city is currently negotiating the firefighters' contract, which Miller is making progress. So far, in 2019, new contracts have been approved for the Teamsters and telecommunicators, as well.
• Approved rezoning 14 acres at Jaycee Avenue and Veterans Drive from Non-Urban District to a Two-Family Duplex Dwelling District for 30 to 35 single-family and duplex residences. Also approved was a replat that would separate Wabash Tire and Auto property away from the Village Square Mall, making it into two lots.
• Accepted the lowest cost proposal for the 2019-2020 Manhole Rehabilitation Project from Municipal & Contractors Sealing Products, $54,498. Payment for this project will be funded by TIF Main, Central TIF, Street, Sewer and the Triangle Business District.
• Agreed to remove exhaust systems from Fire Station 3 to be installed in the newly renovated Fire Station 2, at the cost of $19,822. Funds remaining from the 2017 bond proceeds will pay for this project.
• Heard that the city is looking to continue to assist Unit 40 with vocational training and with making improvements to Unit 40's facilities. The city is proposing to enter into a TIF agreement with Unit 40 such that funds could be used for vocational training. This isn’t the first time, as the city and Unit 40 have worked together in the past entering multiyear agreements. Miller said later one agreement the city is considering is helping Unit 40 with proposed improvements associated with the parent pick-up at the junior high school being renovated. The proposed plan will address a traffic issue and safety issue that has been ongoing for the city and Unit 40.
• Approved the lowest bid proposal for painting at the Tourism Building by Capital Painting at $13,910.
• Introduced Chris Niemerg, the new city plumbing and electrical inspector. Niemerg replaced long-serving Dennis Niebrugge.
