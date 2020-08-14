Separate accidents sent three people to hospitals this week, according to Effingham County Sheriff’s office.
The first was on Wednesday at about 5:05 p.m. at the intersection of Route 40 and 200th Street in Mound Township. Charyl A. Habing, 56, Effingham, was northbound on 200th Street, attempting to cross Route 40. With eastbound lanes stopped bumper-to-bumper because of a detour from an Interstate-70 accident, Habing attempted to cross between two semi-trucks and struck a vehicle driven by Tammy B. Woolsey, 59, Vandalia, as it traveled westbound on Route 40.
Habing was transported to St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital and Woolsey to Vandalia Hospital. Neither injuries were incapacitating. Habing was cited for failure to yield.
The second happened Thursday at 10 a.m. at the intersection of 300th Street and 1500th Avenue in Moccasin Township. Ruth M. Schnake, 89, Effingham, was southbound on 300th Street when her vehicle crossed the center line and struck a ditch on the other side of the road. The vehicle overturned, coming to rest on its side.
Schnake was transported to St. John’s Hospital with incapacitating injuries. She was cited for no valid driver’s license and driving in the wrong lane.
