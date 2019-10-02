The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police reported two accidents that occurred Tuesday. One of those accidents resulted in injuries of a construction worker.
Authorities said at 3:30 p.m. on Rt. 40, Levi M. Pilcher, 20, of Altamont was traveling westbound one-eighth of a mile west of 1075th St. in a 1998 Chevrolet 1500.
Pilcher witnessed another vehicle cross the center line, authorities said, and Pilcher swerved to avoid the vehicle, causing him to enter the ditch.
The incident caused damage to the undercarriage of Pilcher’s truck. There were no injuries reported, and authorities said Pilcher was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.
ISP said that later that day, at 5:30 p.m., Alvin A. Austin, 87, of Mason was traveling north on the Dieterich Blacktop at County Rd. 1765 East in a 2008 Ford Sedan.
At the same location, construction worker Brandy M. Mckinnies, 42, of Mount Vernon was working in a construction zone when Austin failed to reduce speed while entering the construction zone, striking Mckinnies.
Mckinnies was transported to Deaconess Hospital via Air Evac for treatment of injuries. Austin was charged with improper passing of authorized emergency vehicle causing injury to another and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Kaitlin Cordes, Daily News
