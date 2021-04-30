The Effingham Police Department reported that at 1:45 p.m. on April 29, north of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Dakota A. Binder, 23, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jessica M. Caudill, 23, Stewardson. There were no injuries or citations.

