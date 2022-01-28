The Effingham Police Department reported that at 10:59 a.m. Jan. 23 at 1204 Ave of Mid America a vehicle driven by Kylor J. Estell, 19, Vandalia, struck a parked vehicle owned by Lisa Moore, Newton. Estell was ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage and no valid driver’s license.
Accident reported
