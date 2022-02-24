A driver was injured in an accident involving an IDOT snowplow in Cumberland County Thursday.
Illinois State Police reported Jacob Vincent, 27, of Martinsville, was driving a 2008 Brown Chevrolet Impala west on 1200 North approaching the intersection with Illinois 121 when Vincent was unable to stop in time due to slick conditions and pulled into the path of an Illinois Department of Transportation snowplow, driven by Brandon Waddell, 40, of Jewett. The accident occurred at 7:40 a.m.
Vincent was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.